Eastside Catholic’s Shane Nowell announced his commitment to Arizona on Saturday afternoon.

The four-star prospect is rated as the No. 19 shooting guard in the nation and the No. 85 recruit overall for the Class of 2021 by 247Sports.com’s composite rankings. He’s the No. 4 recruit in the state for his class.

Nowell made his commitment on Instagram, which came with a tribute to his father, who died in 2015 after a battle with cancer.

The 6-foot-5 standout had offers from Washington, Washington State and Oklahoma among others. Seattle basketball legend Jason Terry is an assistant coach at Arizona.

At Eastside Catholic, Nowell teamed with fellow four-star backcourt mate Nolan Hickman to lead the Crusaders to back-to-back third-place finishes at the Class 3A state basketball tournament. Hickman, who has committed to Kentucky, has since left for Wasatch Academy in Utah.

He is the younger brother of Jaylen Nowell, who plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves after being the Pac-12 player of the year at Washington and all-state at Garfield High.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHBf4mWlxS7/