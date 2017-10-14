Senior Jackson Reed had the initial idea and collaborates with junior linemen Garrett Wallace, Lopi Semo, Jason Medeiros and Kevin Brown for the weekly photos.

Football fans are starting to look forward to Eastside Catholic’s game days. Not always for the outcome, but for what historical image the offensive line will recreate in its postgame photo shoots.

Senior Jackson Reed, a 6-foot-3, 275-pound lineman, had the initial idea but he and juniors Garrett Wallace (6-7, 285), Lopi Semo (6-1, 335), Jason Medeiros (6-2, 265) and Kevin Brown (6-4, 260) collaborate weekly on the photo. They’ve already recreated the painting “Washington Crossing the Delaware,” the Marine Corps War Memorial, and Michelangelo’s “The Creation of Adam” from the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel.

The photos spread when spotted on Twitter by Lineman Probs (@linemanissues), which has 40,200 followers.

Eastside Catholic defeated Seattle Prep 42-13 on Friday. The offensive line helped first-time starting quarterback Hayden Harris complete 15 of 20 passes for 224 yards and four touchdowns. Then the linemen posed for their take on “Dogs Playing Poker.”

“I’m old school, I would never be taking pictures after a game,” said Eastside coach Jeremy Thielbahr, who played at Washington State. “But our kids take a lot of pictures after games. This one has taken on a life of itself and it’s fun seeing them have a good time.”

Here are some of the photos: