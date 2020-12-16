Eastside Catholic’s J.T. Tuimoloau, the No. 1 recruit in the nation for the Class of 2021 according to 247Sports.com, announced his top five colleges on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period for football.

Tuimoloau revealed his final five in alphabetical order during an interview on 247Sports: Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon, USC and Washington.

Tuimoloau said he’s not expected to announce his decision until February, which is the traditional signing day for football.

Tuimoloau is a 6-foot-4.5, 277-pound defensive end and was named the top player in the nation heading into his sophomore season. In 247Sports’ composite rankings, which factor in other recruiting services, the five-star player is ranked No. 3 in the nation.

Tuimoloau pointed out that Washington was his first offer, which came during his freshman season. The Huskies have also offered the two-sport standout a basketball scholarship.

Ohio State is also getting an assist in recruiting Tuimoloau. Steilacoom’s Emeka Egbuka, who committed to the Buckeyes last week, is trying to get his fellow five-star player to join him.

Advertising

“I’m definitely going to be on him heavy to join me at Ohio State,” Egbuka said on 247Sports.

Tuimoloau caught the key touchdown as Eastside Catholic rallied to win the Class 3A state title against O’Dea a year ago. He touched on the craziness of the recruiting process during the pandemic.

“It’s been one big switch to meeting those coaches in person to having to do everything online,” he said.