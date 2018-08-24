Recruiting website 247Sports.com updated its player rankings Friday and moved the four-star Crusader to the top of its rankings for the Class of 2021.

Eastside Catholic defensive tackle J.T. Tuimoloau is already 6 foot 4.5 and 277 pounds, and he’s already the top sophomore player in the nation, according to 247.Sports.com.

Kennedy Catholic quarterback Sam Huard, who was the national freshman of the year, was ranked No. 13, Steilacoom athlete Emeka Egbuka is No. 38, Lincoln athlete Julien Simon is No. 45 and Bethel safety Will Latu is No. 46.

Tuimoloau is the latest of several Eastside players to be highly ranked. Receiver Gee Scott Jr. is No. 61 for the Class of 2020, along with safety Ayden Hector (217), tight end D.J. Rogers (242) and running back Sam Adams II (247).

Another note from the Class of 2020, Garfield linebacker Sav’ell Smalls moved from No. 3 to No. 2 in the nation.