The slow burn that fueled Gabe Hoffmann’s recruitment this winter finally ignited into a larger fire as Wednesday’s signing day approached. Just days before the traditional signing period arrived, the Eastside Catholic tight end found the opportunity he sought.

Hoffmann drew interest from programs such as Air Force, Montana, and UNLV. He got a late offer from Arizona, which is trying to rebuild its program.

“I wasn’t in any sort of hurry,” Hoffmann said. “What I was looking for was a good fit for me. A program that sees the right potential for me. Sees a path for me to develop.”

He made a final visit over the last weekend before he signed on Wednesday morning.

When Hoffmann stepped off the airplane Sunday evening, the 6-foot-4, 245-pounder three-star recruit had settled on his destination. On Wednesday morning Hoffmann faxed his letter of intent more than halfway across the country to Yipsilanti, Michigan, the home of Eastern Michigan University.

Hoffman chose to become the next tight end for the Eagles of the Mid-American Conference. The decision concluded a journey for the Eastside Catholic senior that included questions concerning what position he should be playing, whether a different choice might give him a better opportunity to fulfill his ultimate goal and just why such a talent didn’t initially receive the attention he maybe deserved.

Advertising

“Right now, tight end is best for me,” Hoffmann said. “At the moment that’s where I see myself. But I’d definitely play offensive line later if my body takes me that route.”

Hoffmann’s athleticism and body type could make him a Sunday left tackle as NFL offenses need the agile footwork to deal with ever-quicker pass rushers.

“His recruitment probably could have exploded,” said Brandon Huffman, the national recruiting editor for 247Sports.com. “In the NFL today, you have to have the athleticism to be part of these fast-paced offenses, and I think he could be a left tackle. But skill position kids want to play skill positions. And he was a weapon (for the Crusaders) as a receiver.”

When Hoffman arrived at Newport High in Bellevue, Hoffmann was a 6-foot-3, 180-pound quarterback. By his sophomore year, delayed by COVID-19 to the spring and during which time he transferred to Eastside Catholic, his body developed.

By the start of last year, even Eastside Catholic coach Dom Daste was ready for Hoffmann to move to the line.

“I’m the one banging down his door telling him he’s playing offensive line,” Daste said. “He’s a large human. And obviously he didn’t do that, and he had a wonderful season. I think that (Eastern Michigan) giving him a legitimate shot at playing tight end appealed to him when so many schools were still recruiting him for the line.”

Advertising

The four or five hours he worked out during the pandemic went well with the footwork Hoffmann developed playing numerous other sports growing up.

The joined a swim team, skied, played tennis, and constantly worked on the game that he thought would take him to college and maybe to the professional ranks: basketball.

“I just loved training,” Hoffmann said. “I loved getting better. Yeah, honestly I thought it would be college basketball as a small forward. But I think I kind of knew, ultimately, that football would play a big part for me.”

His dad, Steve, made Hoffmann wait until the eighth grade before putting on the pads. Dad Steve and uncle, Dave Hoffmann, played for the University of Washington. Dave played in the NFL while Steve had a tryout with the San Diego Chargers after graduation.

Mom Heidi (Hills) played basketball for the Huskies under Chris Gobrecht.

“I tell his dad all the time,” Daste said. “Thank God Heidi is in the picture, so Gabe got some athleticism.”

Advertising

The Huskies didn’t show much interest in Hoffmann during this recruiting cycle. That left Hoffmann to pursue opportunities away from the shadow of his family’s UW legacy, even as he grew into the notion of a football future over basketball.

“Football is a love. It’s a passion,” Hoffmann said. “The whole competitive side of the game really grew on me and gave me a whole new drive. I enjoy the process of being great.”

The next step in that process will take place in and around Detroit as Hoffmann will try to swoop down on his chance at the next level.