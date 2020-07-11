The No. 2 boys basketball player in the state won’t be in the state next season.

Eastside Catholic point guard Nolan Hickman, a four-star prospect and the No. 2 player in the state for the Class of 2021 according to 247Sports.com, tweeted Saturday night that he will play at Wasatch Academy in Utah next season.

“I would like to take this time out to send my appreciation to all my EC brothers, the coaching staff, and the athletic director,” Hickman tweeted.

Wasatch Academy is private boarding school in Mount Pleasant, Utah, with a national powerhouse basketball program. The Tigers were 27-2 last season and were the No. 2 seed into the GEICO National High School invitational, which was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 6-foot-2 Hickman is the No. 3 point guard in the nation, according to 247Sports and the No. 30 player in the nation for the Class of 2021. In Washington, the only player rated higher is O’Dea’s five-star forward Paolo Banchero.

Banchero tweeted his support of the move Saturday, saying, “Proud of u brother sucks we can’t go at it one more year but u on to bigger and better!!”

Hickman teamed with fellow four-star guard Shane Nowell and top football recruit J.T. Tuimoloau (who also has a basketball offer from Washington) to make Eastside Catholic one of the top teams in the state. The Crusaders earned the top seed, based on RPI rankings, into the last two Class 3A state tournaments and finished third each year.

Hickman has offers from Kansas, Oklahoma, Washington, UCLA and others, according to 247Sports.