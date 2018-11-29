The Crusaders and the Fighting Irish have fielded the best programs in the state in recent years, which hasn't made things easy on the rest of the league.

Friday night there’s a must-see state-championship game none of the Metro League’s Mountain Division football coaches plan to watch.

State football title games Class 4A: No. 1 Union (13-0) vs. No. 3 Lake Stevens (13-0), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. (ROOT) Class 3A: No. 1 Eastside Catholic (11-1) vs. O’Dea (11-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m. (ROOT) Class 2A: No. 1 Hockinson (12-0) vs. No. Lynden (12-0), Saturday, 1 p.m. Class 1A: No. 5 Colville (10-2) vs. No. 10 Newport (12-1), Saturday, 10 a.m. Class 2B: No. 2 Kalama (11-2) vs. No. 4 Napavine (11-2), Friday, 4 p.m. Class 1B: No. 1 Odessa (13-0) vs. No. 2 Almira/Coulee-Hartline (12-1), Saturday, 4 p.m. All games at Tacoma Dome. Games can be streamed at NFHSNetwork.com (subscription required).

They’ve seen enough.

Some of the longest nights for the coaching staffs at Rainier Beach, Garfield, Bishop Blanchet and Seattle Prep during every season are spent trying to devise a way to defeat Eastside Catholic and O’Dea. The two private schools have volleyed the division championship between each other in recent years, and Friday night they will play for the Class 3A state title at the Tacoma Dome.

“It’s going to be a classic,” said Beach coach Corey Sampson, whose team lost to O’Dea for the state title last season. “But it’s basketball season for me. I’m going to be watching my daughter (sophomore Jaliyah) play.”

This is the first time two Metro teams have vied for the championship in back-to-back seasons.

O’Dea coach Monte Kohler, and his run-first system, are making their 10th appearance in the state title game since he was hired in 1985.

Eastside coach Jeremy Thielbahr has made quick work of equaling Kohler’s program since being hired in 2011. This is the Crusaders’ fifth state title game, winning the Class 3A crown in 2015 and 2014.

The Metro coaches regard this Eastside roster as the most talented Thielbahr has coached. There are 10 players on the roster who are being scouted for NCAA Division I football scholarships.

The one named first by the coaches is four-star junior Sam Adams II. Adams scored a rushing touchdown and off an interception return to help Eastside beat O’Dea 31-13 in October, the third consecutive season the teams have met in the regular season ranked 1-2 in the state.

“For O’Dea, it’s at the line of scrimmage,” Seattle Prep coach Aaron Maul said. “Their offensive and defensive lines are just so good that they can simplify the game because of what they are able to do at the line.

“With Eastside, their passing attack is so dynamic. But what people forget about with Eastside is that they’re pretty darn good upfront as well with arguably one of the best backs in the state in Adams. They can run the football just as good as anybody, if they want to.”

Top-seeded Eastside (11-1) is a perennial favorite for the title, but as it hasn’t made the title game since 2015, the bulk of the roster has no idea what it’s like to play in the Tacoma Dome.

While O’Dea (11-1) practiced in the sloshy rain this week, Thielbahr arranged to have his team practice Wednesday night at the Seahawks’ training facility in Renton. It was a perk that gave the team experience playing together indoors.

That’s something O’Dea senior quarterback Emonte Scott already knows about. Friday is his third consecutive state title-game appearance.

The Irish lost in overtime to Kamiakin for the championship during Scott’s sophomore season. As the starting quarterback last season, he had a rushing touchdown in the 38-11 win against Beach.

“The experience that young man is going to bring to that game is going to be huge,” Garfield coach Joey Thomas said. “O’Dea is not as talented, but it’s no surprise that they’re there. Monte Kohler does a great job with what he has.”

Sampson was confident in picking Eastside to win while first-year Blanchet coach Dominic Salle, a former O’Dea lineman, abstained from making any predictions. Maul and Thomas were more diplomatic.

“I’m picking Metro Conference,” Thomas joked. “Any time you have two teams from your conference in back-to-back years playing in the championship game; that speaks volumes. We’re definitely the strongest conference in the state when it comes to 3A football.”