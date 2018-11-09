The top-seeded Crusaders rode their standout running back to a 42-12 opening-round win, ending the Kangaroos' four-game win streak.

The state playoff unveiling was a simple work of art. It was nothing flashy, just efficient. It was just mission accomplished for the top-seeded Eastside Catholic football team.

The Crusaders’ defense was stout and Sam Adams II scored four touchdowns as Eastside Catholic methodically eliminated surprise state qualifier Lake Washington 42-12 in the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs on Friday night at Memorial Stadium.

The 16th-seeded Kangaroos looked ready to put up a fight early, moving the EC 31-yard line before coming up short on fourth down. After that, it was tough to move the ball. The defense looked good enough to help the squad reach its goal of a first state title since winning in 2014.

“It’s just great to be out here with all my brothers, and we’re trying to do something special this year and I believe we can get it done,” said EC junior quarterback Michael Franklin, who missed last season’s playoff run with a broken collarbone. “I’m making memories every step of the way, and it’s great. Hopefully, we can finish it off with a championship, and that will be the greatest of all memories.”

Adams, the junior running back and son of former Seahawk Sam Adams, finished with 137 yards and three TDs rushing and he also caught a TD pass. Franklin threw for 245 yards and a TD on 17 of 28 passing.

“He’s killin’ it,” Franklin said of Adams. “Last year, he was dealing with some injuries, too. He got hurt. We’re back, and we’re healthy. We’re a hungry team for sure. We’ve got a lot of people who want this championship.”

Adams bounced a 25-yard TD run around left end to give the Crusaders a commanding 28-0 lead with 8:04 to go in the third quarter. His third score of the game came one possession after a 69-yard TD run was wiped out on a holding call.

Adams’ fourth TD of the night came on a 39-yard screen pass and run down the left sideline as Eastside Catholic hiked its lead to 35-0 with 5:39 showing on the clock in the third quarter.

Eastside Catholic (9-1) hosts Timberline (9-2) in the state quarterfinals next weekend. The Crusaders are trying to erase the memory of last season’s 13-10 double-overtime loss to Metro rival Garfield in last season’s state quarters.

Lake Washington finishes 4-7 and at one point was counted out of postseason contention by most. The Kangaroos opened the season 0-6, rallying just to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2003.

The Kangs scored a couple of touchdowns in the final eight minutes as the Crusaders subbed freely. But before that they were no match for the Crusaders in the first state matchup between the two schools.