On his first rushing attempt, Richie Fotualii-Aliifua caught his foot on the artificial turf and stumbled forward for four yards.

Nerves were high considering it was Fotualii-Aliifua’s first start as the lead running back for the second-seeded Eastside Catholic football team. And, add in that it was the Class 3A state semifinals.

Fotualii-Aliifua didn’t sputter long.

Fotualii-Aliifua, a senior who replaced injured starter Masen Uribe with a contrasting bruising style, rambled for the game-winning 16-yard touchdown as the Crusaders ousted Metro League rival and third-seeded O’Dea 35-28 in double overtime to reach a state title contest for the seventh time on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium.

The 6 foot, 230 pound Fotualii-Aliifua pounded away at the O’Dea (10-2) defense all game and his last punch to the gut held up as the winning TD on the first possession of the second OT. Fotualii-Aliifua finished with 182 yards rushing and five TDs on 35 meaningful totes with his last decisive burst splitting the middle of the Irish defense.

“I was more than excited,” Fotualii-Aliifua said of the opportunity to carry a bigger load after Uribe suffered a season-ending right knee injury in the first quarter of a 35-18 state quarterfinal win over Ferndale last week. “I think that’s why I messed up on the first play. I tripped over myself. I was just trying my line and all the holes to go through.

“I give it all up to my guys for trusting me.”

Eastside Catholic (12-0), going for the school’s fifth state crown, meets top-seeded Yelm (13-0) for the state championship on Saturday at noon at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup.

The victory for the Crusaders wasn’t finalized until one last stop on defense on the second possession of the second overtime. A trio of defenders simultaneously hit O’Dea junior running back Jason Brown (30 carries, 105 yards, two touchdowns) just short of the line to gain on fourth-and-four from the EC 19-yard line. Once the referees measured the spot, it was apparent Brown was short and the Crusaders began celebrating.

“When you play those guys, it’s going to be physical and you’re going to be in for a fight,” Eastside Catholic coach Dominic Daste said. “I think our defense set the tone for our football team, and so when we needed them in the biggest moment of the year, they came through.”

The Crusaders were without the services of Uribe (848 yards, 10 TDs) but Fotualii-Aliifua was a steady source of positive yardage.

“We have a lot of confidence in Richie, and so we were a little more worried about our depth,” Daste said of Fotualii-Aliifua, who had two TDs in overtime. “It was more, ‘How much can he go without getting tired?’ He can go. He’s a workhorse.”

O’Dea fell to 0-4 against EC in the state playoffs and is 2-7 against the Crusaders in the past five seasons, including a pair of losses this season. But the Irish rallied from a 14-0 deficit on Saturday to force overtime at 21-21 on Brown’s 12-yard TD rumble with 46 seconds remaining in regulation.

Brown’s scoring run capped a nine-play, 72-yard drive that consumed just 2:25. Fotualii-Aliifua put the Crusaders in front 21-14 on a 4-yard TD run with 6:53 showing in regulation.

O’Dea opened a 28-21 lead on the first possession of OT on tight end Tucker Ashcraft’s 23-yard touchdown catch between two defenders on a rollout right throw from quarterback Luke D’Anna.

Fotualii-Aliifua answered to tie the game at 28-28 on a 1-yard TD run on the Crusaders’ possession in the first OT.

State scoreboard

Football semifinals

CLASS 4A

No. 2 Lake Stevens 42, No. 6 Graham-Kapowsin 28

No. 4 Kennedy Catholic 42, No. 8 Emerald Ridge 28

Championship

No. 4 Kennedy Catholic (12-1) vs. No. 2 Lake Stevens (11-2)

Saturday at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, 5 p.m.

CLASS 3A

No. 2 Eastside Catholic 35, No. 3 O’Dea 28 (2OT)

No. 1 Yelm 28, No. 5 Bellevue 27

Championship

No. 1 Yelm (13-0) vs. No. 2 E. Catholic (12-0)

Saturday at Sparks Stadium, Puyallup, noon

CLASS 2A

No. 3 North Kitsap 29, No. 2 W.F. West 22

No. 1 Lynden 41, No. 4 Enumclaw 14

Championship

No. 3 North Kitsap (12-1) vs. Lynden (12-0)

Saturday at Sparks Stadium, Puyallup, 5 p.m.

CLASS 1A

No. 10 Mount Baker 14, No. 3 Nooksack Valley 13

No. 1 Royal 57, No. 12 Freeman 21

Championship

No. 10 Mount Baker (9-4) vs. No. 1 Royal (11-1)

Saturday at Harry Lang Stadium, Lakewood, noon

CLASS 2B

No. 2 Okanogan 42, No. 3 Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 14

No. 1 Napavine 49, No. 4 Jenkins (Chewelah) 6

Championship

No. 1 Napavine (11-0) vs. No 2. Okanogan (12-0)

Saturday at Harry Lang Stadium, Lakewood, 5 p.m.

CLASS 1B

No. 2 Neah Bay 82, No. 1 Liberty Christian 24

No. 3 Liberty Bell 70, No. 1 Odessa 24

Championship

No. 2 Neah Bay (10-0) vs. No. 3 Liberty Bell (11-2)

Saturday at Mount Tahoma High School, Tacoma, noon