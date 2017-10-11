The QB for the top-ranked Crusaders was injured in a win over No. 2 O’Dea on Friday.

Eastside Catholic quarterback Zach Lewis is out for the rest of the season with a broken left ankle. Lewis, a 6-foot senior, suffered the injury in the second quarter of a win against O’Dea in a Metro League game Friday.

The Crusaders, ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, won 21-7 with Lewis throwing three touchdown passes in the opening half. The injury came with 4:42 remaining in the second quarter as the Fighting Irish tackled the quarterback.

Lewis was carried off the field by teammates. He was treated on the sideline by Eastside’s medical staff and his father, a podiatrist. X-rays were taken Saturday.

“Our seniors had a meeting Monday and talked about rallying around Zach,” Eastside football coach Jeremy Thielbahr said. “He’s a very tough kid and he’s given a lot to this program. We talked about rallying around our goals to make sure we fulfill them for Zach.”

Eastside Catholic was a popular pick before the season to contend for the Class 3A state title.

Lewis had 1,677 passing yards with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. Two of his scoring passes against O’Dea were for 84 yards in the first quarter.

Third-string quarterback Hayden Harris will replace Lewis due to an injury to backup quarterback Michael Franklin. Harris is a 6-5, 225-pound junior, who is also a skilled linebacker.

Eastside (6-0, 3-0 Metro) hosts Seattle Prep (3-3, 1-2) on Friday.