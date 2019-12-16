For the second consecutive year the Eastside Catholic Crusaders will play in the Geico State Championship Bowl Series.

The Crusaders (12-1), who won the Class 3A state championship with a 20-12 win over O’Dea in the title game, will play Marietta of Georgia on Friday at 8 p.m. at Las Vegas’ Bishop Gorman High School.

Last season, Eastside Catholic defeated Centennial of Peoria, Ariz., 17-0 in Peoria in the bowl series. Centennial was Arizona’s Class 5A state champ.

Marietta (13-2) won Georgia’s Class 7A title on Saturday, its first state crown since 1967. Marietta is ranked No. 13 in the nation, according to USA Today. Eastside Catholic is not ranked by USA Today.