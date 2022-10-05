The Associated Press state high-school football poll based on voting from a panel of sports media from across the state, with teams and first-place votes in parantheses, record on the season and points garnered in the poll.

Class 4A

1. Glacier Peak (9): 4-1, 99

2. Emerald Ridge: 4-1, 77

3. Gonzaga Prep: 4-1, 71

4. Chiawana (1): 5-0, 67

5. Lake Stevens: 3-2 63

6. Sumner: 4-1, 60

7. Kennedy Catholic: 4-1, 35

8. Puyallup: 4-1, 31

9. Skyview: 4-1, 24

10. Eastlake: 4-1, 11

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

Class 3A

1. Yelm (11): 5-0. 110

2. Eastside Catholic: 5-0, 98

3. O’Dea: 4-1, 73

4. Garfield: 5-0, 63

5. Bellevue: 3-2, 60

(tie) Lincoln (Tacoma): 5-0, 60

7. Monroe: 5-0, 40

8. Kennewick: 4-1, 34

9. Stanwood: 5-0, 32

10. Lakes: 4-0, 25

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

Class 2A

1. Lynden (10): 5-0, 109

2. Enumclaw (1): 5-0, 88

3. Prosser: 5-0, 79

4. W. F. West: 4-1, 71

5. Anacortes: 5-0, 68

6. North Kitsap: 4-1, 63

7. Tumwater: 4-1, 55

8. Othello: 4-1 31

9. Fife: 4-1, 16

10. Sehome: 3-2, 9

Others receiving 6 or more points: Sedro-Woolley 7.

Class 1A

1. Eatonville (7): 5-0, 101

2. Lynden Christian (3): 5-0, 97

3. Nooksack Valley (1): 5-0, 87

4. Royal: 4-1, 77

5. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls): 5-0, 70

6. Toppenish: 4-1, 45

7. King’s: 4-1, 44

8. Tenino: 4-1, 35

9. Montesano: 4-1, 19

10. LaCenter: 4-1, 17

Others receiving 6 or more points: Zillah 8.

Class 2B

1. Napavine (7): 5-0, 77

2. Okanogan: 5-0, 70

3. Raymond (1); 5-0, 66

4. Liberty (Spangle): 4-1, 46

5. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague: 4-1, 45

6. Columbia (Burbank): 4-1, 32

7. Toledo: 4-1, 31

8. Lake Roosevelt: 4-1, 28

9. Chewelah (Jenkins): 4-1, 16

10. Morton/White Pass: 4-1, 6

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

Class 1B

1. Odessa (6): 4-0, 69

2. Neah Bay: 3-0, 60

3. DeSales (1): 4-0, 59

4. Liberty Christian: 5-0, 31

5. Naselle: 4-1, 28

Others receiving 6 or more points: Mossyrock 27.