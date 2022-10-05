The Associated Press state high-school football poll based on voting from a panel of sports media from across the state, with teams and first-place votes in parantheses, record on the season and points garnered in the poll.
Class 4A
1. Glacier Peak (9): 4-1, 99
2. Emerald Ridge: 4-1, 77
3. Gonzaga Prep: 4-1, 71
4. Chiawana (1): 5-0, 67
5. Lake Stevens: 3-2 63
6. Sumner: 4-1, 60
7. Kennedy Catholic: 4-1, 35
8. Puyallup: 4-1, 31
9. Skyview: 4-1, 24
10. Eastlake: 4-1, 11
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 3A
1. Yelm (11): 5-0. 110
2. Eastside Catholic: 5-0, 98
3. O’Dea: 4-1, 73
4. Garfield: 5-0, 63
5. Bellevue: 3-2, 60
(tie) Lincoln (Tacoma): 5-0, 60
7. Monroe: 5-0, 40
8. Kennewick: 4-1, 34
9. Stanwood: 5-0, 32
10. Lakes: 4-0, 25
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 2A
1. Lynden (10): 5-0, 109
2. Enumclaw (1): 5-0, 88
3. Prosser: 5-0, 79
4. W. F. West: 4-1, 71
5. Anacortes: 5-0, 68
6. North Kitsap: 4-1, 63
7. Tumwater: 4-1, 55
8. Othello: 4-1 31
9. Fife: 4-1, 16
10. Sehome: 3-2, 9
Others receiving 6 or more points: Sedro-Woolley 7.
Class 1A
1. Eatonville (7): 5-0, 101
2. Lynden Christian (3): 5-0, 97
3. Nooksack Valley (1): 5-0, 87
4. Royal: 4-1, 77
5. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls): 5-0, 70
6. Toppenish: 4-1, 45
7. King’s: 4-1, 44
8. Tenino: 4-1, 35
9. Montesano: 4-1, 19
10. LaCenter: 4-1, 17
Others receiving 6 or more points: Zillah 8.
Class 2B
1. Napavine (7): 5-0, 77
2. Okanogan: 5-0, 70
3. Raymond (1); 5-0, 66
4. Liberty (Spangle): 4-1, 46
5. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague: 4-1, 45
6. Columbia (Burbank): 4-1, 32
7. Toledo: 4-1, 31
8. Lake Roosevelt: 4-1, 28
9. Chewelah (Jenkins): 4-1, 16
10. Morton/White Pass: 4-1, 6
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 1B
1. Odessa (6): 4-0, 69
2. Neah Bay: 3-0, 60
3. DeSales (1): 4-0, 59
4. Liberty Christian: 5-0, 31
5. Naselle: 4-1, 28
Others receiving 6 or more points: Mossyrock 27.
