LAS VEGAS — Marietta dominated Eastside Catholic 53-14 in the Geico State Champions Bowl Series on Friday night.

Marietta, ranked No. 13 in the nation by USA Today, set the tone early, scoring on the first play of its first two possessions and three of its first four at Bishop Gorman High School.

The Blue Devils employed a bit of trickery on the first offensive play of the game, as quarterback Harrison Bailey handed off to Tyler Hughes, who found Arik Gilbert for a 62-yard catch-and-run score. One play after safety Rashun Bass intercepted Eastside’s Kobe Muasau and returned it 41 yards, Bailey hooked up with Kimani Vidal for a 27-yard touchdown on a screen pass.

Marietta had a 33-0 lead when Eastside finally got on the board, as Masau found Gee Scott Jr. in the corner of the end zone for a 15-yard strike midway through the second quarter.

The Blue Devils outgained Eastside (12-2) in the first half 492 yards to 151, while taking a 46-7 lead into the locker room at halftime. The second half was played with a running clock as Nevada has a mercy rule that is triggered with a 35-point lead.

Muasau finished with 21 completions for 149 yards and one touchdown. Running back Gio Ursino rushed for 129 yards on 16 carries and had one touchdown.

Marietta (14-2) won Georgia’s Class 7A state title last weekend, it’s first state title since 1967. The Cruaders beat O’Dea for their second consecutive state title Dec. 7.

Last season, Eastside Catholic defeated Centennial of Peoria, Ariz., 17-0 in Peoria in the bowl series.