The coach who won three state titles in the last five seasons said his mother's declining health is the reason.

Just a few months after guiding Eastside Catholic to its third Class 3A state football title in five years, coach Jeremy Thielbahr announced he was stepping down Wednesday.

The coach, who went 91-12 in eight seasons in Sammamish, said his mother’s declining health was the reason he was leaving, according to a letter he sent to players.

“My mother has gradually become more ill and I need to attend to our family business and the health and safety of my mother,” Thielbahr said in the letter.

Thielbahr won state titles at Eastside Catholic in 2014, 2015 and 2018. The Crusaders’ first state title in 2014 snapped Bellevue’s state-record 67-game win streak and run of six consecutive state titles.

He also guided the Crusaders to a win at the Geico State Champions Bowl Series in December.

“Being the athletic director/head football coach at Eastside Catholic School has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” Thielbahr said in the letter.

According to an email sent to the Eastside Catholic staff, assistant coach Dom Daste will be Thielbahr’s replacement. Daste played offensive lineman at Washington. He has been part of the EC coaching staff since 2015, coaching the offensive line.

Stacey Stoutt will take over as athletic director, first as acting AD and then taking over on July 1, the email said.

Theilbahr leaves a team that is one of the most talented in state history. The Crusaders have four players ranked among the top seven players in the state for the Class of 2020, according to 247Sports.com, lead by receiver Gee Scott Jr., who has committed to Ohio State. They also have the top-ranked sophomore in the nation in J.T. Tuimoloau.