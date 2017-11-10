The Crusaders scored 21 points on defense en route to a 42-13 win over the Warriors in a Class 3A state first-round game.

How many ways can you score in football? Let Eastside Catholic count the ways.

The Crusaders used 21 points from its defense to buoy a 42-13 win against Edmonds-Woodway in its Class 3A state tournament opener Friday night at Memorial Stadium. The game wasn’t that close as the Warriors’ two scores were against the Crusaders’ second team with a “running clock” mercy rule.

“Scoring 21 points on defense, that’s really impressive,” said EC QB Hayden Harris. He played linebacker but moved to quarterback after an injury to senior Zack Lewis in Week 5.

“I miss it (defense) a little bit,” Harris continued. “But I’m starting to find a home right now at quarterback. And playing against the No. 1 defense in the state (in practice) certainly helps.”

Senior Malik Putney capped Eastside’s scoring with a 99-yard interception return for a touchdown with 8:03 left in the third quarter. The score gave the Crusaders a 42-0 lead.

Putney hoped the big play would seal the shutout, which would be the second of the season.

In the opening half, the Crusaders had two rushing touchdowns, a fumble return for a score and an interception return for a touchdown to build a 28-0 lead.

“He’s a left-handed quarterback and the whole game he was throwing to his strong side,” Putney said of his final pick against E-W quarterback Reilly Chappell. “When I looked left, one of the receivers was running a slant and I just undercut it and got loose.

“We take pride in our defense. When teams start to drive on us, we take it personal. So, we had to come together and play as one.”

Eastside (10-0) plays the winner of Saturday’s game against Lincoln and Garfield. The latter is a Metro League rival of the Crusaders. They beat Garfield 43-8 in September.

The last time Edmonds-Woodway (9-2) played in a football state-tournament game was in 2011. Eastside is a two-time champ, losing by three points in the semifinals last year.

“That’s a good football team and they did some things defensively that we struggled with a little bit,” Eastside coach Jeremy Thielbahr said. “But our defense played fantastic. Malik is playing really hard and wants this to be a legacy team. All of our seniors are playing really hard to get us there (a title).”