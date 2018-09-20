Eastside Catholic, which tops the Seattle Times’ rankings for Class 3A, didn’t allow No. 6 Rainier Beach to recover from an early touchdown, winning 48-22 at Acosta Field.

DJ Rogers silenced Rainier Beach with one play.

The Eastside Catholic junior lined up on the right side of the ball for the first snap of the Metro League opener Thursday. On junior quarterback Michael Franklin’s call, Rogers ran a route to catch the ball midfield, then dodged defenders for a 62-yard touchdown reception.

Only 11 seconds had ticked off the clock of a highly anticipated matchup between two top-10 teams in multiple Class 3A rankings. Eastside, which tops the Seattle Times’ rankings for Class 3A, didn’t allow No. 6 Beach to recover, winning 48-22 at Acosta Field.

“I’m really impressed because Rainier Beach was talking smack before the game,” Rogers said. “For our team to come out and be disciplined and tune out the noise really impressed me. That means we can go out and play any team who’s running their mouth and perform at the highest level.”

Rogers, a four-star tight end who is 6-foot-4, 240 pounds, helped Eastside exploit Beach’s svelte lineup. He had four catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns.

After Rogers’ first score, Beach senior running back Xzavier Burton pulled the Crusaders defense with him as he rushed for chunks of yards. But on third down at the Eastside’s 36-yard line, Beach quarterback Jihad Abdul-Haqq threw an interception that Eastside junior Ayden Hector returned for a touchdown and 14-0 lead in the first quarter.

Beach (2-1, 0-1 Metro) punted on its ensuing offensive possession and did slow Eastside defensively. However, the Crusaders (2-1, 1-0) still scored on the 12-play drive. Franklin’s 10-yard pass to junior Gio Ursino with 2:24 left in the half gave Eastside a 42-0 lead at halftime.

“They hit us in the mouth early, but we wanted to keep fighting,” Beach senior Sammy King said. “We had miscommunication on defense and missed assignments. The things we go over in practice, we need to execute in the games.”

Per Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) rule, there was a running clock in the second half. Beach opened the third quarter with a 71-yard touchdown pass from backup quarterback Trey Morris to King to get on the board with 10:32 on the clock.

“DJ made a great play in the first play of the game and that set us off and got our energy going,” Crusaders coach Jeremy Thielbahr said. “We didn’t make a lot of mistakes and (Beach) did a nice job of keeping us off-balance and we had to make some adjustments.

“We weren’t expecting this. We were expecting a dogfight. But anything we know is this, we’re going to see them again in the playoffs.”

Last season, three Metro League teams reached the Class 3A state tournament quarterfinals, Beach advancing to the state-title game. Eastside lost in the quarterfinals.