SAMMAMISH – It’s early in the boys basketball season, so forgive Eastside Catholic for its missed dunks. Everything else clicked for the Crusaders in an 87-55 Metro League victory against Ingraham on Tuesday.

Shane Nowell led the Crusaders with 24 points. A fancy setup for him to dunk early in the second half was the only blunder, Eastside Catholic failing on another attempt later.

Eastside, which is ranked second in the Seattle Times’ Class 3A boys poll, outscored Ingraham 17-2 in the closing 4:40 of the opening quarter to blow the game open.

Nowell got the run started with a smooth pass to Isaac Ticeson for a bucket. Eastside junior JT Tuimoloau, who scored the go-ahead touchdown in his school’s victory for the Class 3A football state championship, checked in and had two putbacks to keep the spree going.

Nowell closed the run with a three-pointer and a layin.

Ingraham senior Coz Collins hit a deep three-pointer to close the first quarter with Eastside up 22-10.

The Rams, who are ranked fourth, opened the second quarter with three turnovers that caused problems in developing a rhythm.

Advertising

Crusaders guard Chika Nduka fed Tuimoloau under the hoop to build the biggest lead of the half at 35-19 with 3:19 left.

Latrell Jones led the Rams with 13 points.

Ingraham played without senior Mitchell Saxen, a Saint Mary’s-commit. The 6-foot-10 player injured his lower back in September and hopes to make his season debut by mid-January.

Ingraham and Eastside are emerging programs in the Metro League. The Crusaders defeated the Rams 90-59 last December as part of an 18-game win streak to start the season. The Rams collected a 50-43 win in the SeaKing District tournament but fell 65-37 in the quarterfinals.