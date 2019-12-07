PUYALLUP — What was expected to be a high-scoring matchup between the top two Class 3A football programs in the state turned out to be a mesh of errors and frustrations.

But, on a rainy Saturday afternoon, second-seeded Eastside Catholic was able to wash it all away with a 20-12 win against top-seeded O’Dea for the Class 3A crown at Sparks Stadium.

It’s the Crusaders’ second consecutive football state title and fourth in the past six years. Eastside’s win also avenges a 28-6 loss to O’Dea in their Metro League meeting in October.

The Fighting Irish took a brief lead with a 96-yard touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter. But O’Dea missed the two-point conversion to keep hope alive for Eastside with 90 seconds left.

The Crusaders scored on a 29-yard touchdown pass to junior J.T. Tuimoloau, a five-star recruit, to regain the lead. A fumble recovery score with 20 seconds left sealed the win.

The Crusaders had a fumble, sack, incomplete pass and interception end their earlier drives when in scoring position. The players were visibly upset when a 10-play drive, including a 32-yard pass from Kobe Muasau to Gee Scott Jr., ended in Muasau getting sacked at the 11-yard line on fourth down.

O’Dea couldn’t get its running game going either. With 8:11 remaining in the opening half, the Fighting Irish had six yards of total offense.

Eastside was able to get a positive drive going after O’Dea turned the ball over on downs late in the second quarter. The 10-play, 52-yard air show was capped by a 7-yard touchdown pass from Muasau to Gio Ursino with 3:31 left in the half.

The Irish attempted a 34-yard field goal on its ensuing possession with 30 seconds but missed wide-right. Eastside took a 7-0 lead into the break.

O’Dea appeared to be piecing together its best drive in the third quarter after forcing an Eastside punt. Instead, the Fighting Irish had a negative 31-yard swing in two plays with a personal-foul penalty and quarterback Milton Hopkins Jr. slipping for a 7-yard loss.

It finally got in the end zone on a 7-yard run from sophomore K’Son Mika with 5:44 on the clock in the fourth quarter. But the extra point failed, putting the Fighting Irish down 7-6.

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association played its state championship games outdoors for the first time since the 1990s. The move from holding all classifications at the Tacoma Dome was due to cost in leasing the facility.