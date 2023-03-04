TACOMA — It might’ve been stressful, but the Eastlake girls are champions once again.

The fourth-seeded Wolves (23-6) defeated No. 2 Camas 48-41 on Saturday night in the Class 4A state girls title game, as the Wolves captured the second state championship in program history, and first since 2019.

The Papermakers (23-4) didn’t make it easy, rallying from a 14-point halftime deficit to pull within two points late in the fourth quarter, but the Wolves managed to hang on for the win.

Sofia Aluas led Eastlake with 24 points on the night, while Ava Schmidt led the squad with 11 rebounds.

Eastlake had a 10-8 lead after one quarter and outscored the Papermakers by 12 points in the second. The Wolves went into halftime on a 20-2 run to take a 26-12 lead, but Camas scored the first nine points of the third quarter to pull five behind at 26-21.

Eastlake led at the end of the third quarter, 30-23, and managed to hold on for the win in a roller-coaster fourth quarter.

Camas pulled within two points after a layup from Addison Harris made it 43-41 with 16.4 seconds left on the clock. But Aluas sank three free throws in the final seconds of the game to clinch the Wolves’ hard-earned victory.

The loss comes in Camas’ first state title appearance in program history.

Riley Sanz led the Papermakers with 15 points, on five three-pointers.