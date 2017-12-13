Cameron Edward scored 16 of her game-high 19 points in the second half and the Wolves took command in the third quarter in an key early Kingco game.

Waiting is always the hardest part.

Saddled with two fouls, Eastlake senior Cameron Edward had no choice against Woodinville. She sat the entire second quarter, making up for the absence in the second half of the eventual 57-42 win on Wednesday.

Edward, a 5-foot-8 guard, scored 16 of her game-high 19 points after the break to help hand the Falcons their first loss of the season in the Kingco 4A matchup.

“I was dying to go in,” Edward said. “But, I’m watching my team and we’re handling it perfectly fine. We have so many options on offense and defense of players that we can put in, it’s not that much of a struggle (to sit).”

While Eastlake had options to replace Edward – the team’s best three-point shooter – it wasn’t flawless. Ball control also plagued the Wolves (6-0, 4-0 Kingco) in their quest to remain undefeated.

The teams had four turnovers apiece in the second quarter, with Eastlake entering halftime ahead 23-22.

With Edward back in the lineup in the third quarter, the Wolves used a 14-1 run to take a commanding 37-23 lead following her three-pointer with 4:50 left on the clock. Junior Callie Lind made two three-pointers in the final minute of the quarter to build the lead to 45-28.

“We don’t tend to look at the scoreboard because we’re so much in the moment,” said Wolves senior Gina Marxen, who finished with 14 points. “The easy option happened to be threes, so we looked up at one point and we’re up 15. The way Woodinville plays, it always feels close.”

Woodinville freshman Mia Hughes added some intrigue in the fourth quarter. She had eight of her team-high 18 points in the final eight minutes.

The Falcons (4-1, 3-1) closed to 51-40 after two made free throws from senior Alena Coomar.

“At the end of the game, we did kind of let down a little bit and made some mistakes,” Eastlake coach Sara Goldie said. “Maybe we were feeling comfortable, I don’t know. But Mia was definitely on our scouting report. We knew she’d turn it on, so good for her. Not so good for us.”

Eastlake amped up its defensive pressure and Edward cut to the hoop twice in the final minute of the game on a sleepy Woodinville defense to regain the sizable lead.

Afterward, Edward could finally also talk about her committing to play at Pomona College in Claremont, Calif., next year.

She had to wait to get admitted first.

“Finally, I can talk about it,” Edward said. “I’m really excited.”