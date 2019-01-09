The sixth-ranked Wolves pulled off a 72-68 victory in overtime. They had lost six consecutive games to Woodinville and hadn't beaten the Falcons since Feb. 2, 2016.

Sara Goldie had an astute analysis of her Eastlake team’s Wednesday night game against Woodinville.

“Definitely worth the price of admission,” the Wolves coach said with a laugh.

Indeed, fans got their money’s worth watching Goldie’s No. 6 Eastlake squad withstand a furious comeback from the Falcons, who came back from 12 down to force overtime, before the Wolves took care of business in the extra period to top No. 2 Woodinville 72-68 at Eastlake High School.

The victory was sweet revenge for the Wolves, who fell to Woodinville 80-78 in an overtime thriller in last year’s state quarterfinals, and a long time coming. The Falcons had won six consecutive games against Eastlake, which hadn’t topped Woodinville since Feb. 2, 2016.

“It’s never boring with Woodinville and Eastlake,” Goldie said. “We really do look at it one game at a time but we were excited for this game. All of us coaches are in it because we’re fierce competitors so you want the girls to want that same thing, to be like, ‘You know what? We owe them one. Or two. Or three.’ ”

Eastlake’s offense got off to a quick start, leading throughout the first two quarters on the way to a 37-27 advantage at halftime.

But it didn’t take long for Woodinville to make its move. The Falcons had a 5-0 run to start the third quarter and took their first lead of the game on a put back by Katie Minnehan with 4:50 to go in regulation.

Then it was a back-and-forth battle to the finish.

Woodinville (11-2, 6-1) led in the game’s final minute before Callie Lind drove to the basket to tie the score at 64 and force overtime.

Mae Bryant put Eastlake (11-3, 7-0) ahead with a basket and then got her fifth steal of the game to set up another score. Lind added two free throws with 20 seconds left in overtime and a three-point attempt by Woodinville bounced off the rim to seal the Eastlake win.

“It’s crazy to finally get revenge on them, especially after losing to them at state last year,” said Haley Huard, a sophomore who collected her first career win over Woodinville. “ … It just feels so good. This moment couldn’t be any better right now.”

Huard led Eastlake with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Arizona State commit Keeli Burton-Oliver had 18 points and 11 rebounds and Bryant had 15 points and 12 rebounds.

“They hit some big shots,” Woodinville coach Scott Bullock said. “Haley Huard converted a lot, Mae Bryant was tough inside and Keeli always does her damage. And Callie Lind was good tonight too. They’ve got a talented team.”

Mia Hughes led Woodinville with 18 points and eight rebounds and freshman Veronica Sheffey scored 16.

“Honestly, every game with them is super fun because it’s so competitive,” Goldie said. “So they’re really exciting. It’s just really fun to come out on top.”