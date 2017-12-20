The early signing period starts Wednesday and runs through Friday. Here's where Seattle-area players are signing.
Talan Alfrey (WR), Auburn Mountainview. Signed with: BYU
Jacob Sirmon (QB), Bothell. Signed with: Washington
Cade Beresford (OL), Woodinville. Signed with: Washington State
J.J. Jerome (OL), Monroe. Signed with: EWU
Jesiah Irish (WR), Mount Si. Signed with: Oregon State
Charlie Baumann (OL), Newport. Signed with: Eastern Washington
Nash Fouch (DB), Woodinville. Signed with: Montana
Daniel Arias (WR), Jackson. Signed with: Colorado
Matthew Cindric (OL), Skyline. Signed with: California
Cade Peacock (OL), Eastside Catholic. Signed with: UC Davis
Know of a Seattle-area player who signed a football letter of intent? Email: njoyce@seattletimes.com
