The early signing period starts Wednesday and runs through Friday. Here's where Seattle-area players are signing.

Talan Alfrey (WR), Auburn Mountainview. Signed with: BYU

Jacob Sirmon (QB), Bothell. Signed with: Washington

Cade Beresford (OL), Woodinville. Signed with: Washington State

J.J. Jerome (OL), Monroe. Signed with: EWU

Jesiah Irish (WR), Mount Si. Signed with: Oregon State

Charlie Baumann (OL), Newport. Signed with: Eastern Washington

Nash Fouch (DB), Woodinville. Signed with: Montana

Daniel Arias (WR), Jackson. Signed with: Colorado

Matthew Cindric (OL), Skyline. Signed with: California

Cade Peacock (OL), Eastside Catholic. Signed with: UC Davis

