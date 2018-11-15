The KingCo 2A/3A defensive player of the year is a standout on both sides of the ball for the Wolverines.

A faint smile crossed Drew Fowler’s face Friday night.

State football quarterfinals Class 4A

Graham-Kapowsin (10-1) at Lake Stevens (11-0)

Gonzaga Prep (10-1) at Woodinville (10-1)

Puyallup (10-1) at Mount Si (10-1)

Bothell (9-2) at Union (11-0)

Class 3A

Rainier Beach (6-3) at Mountain View (10-1)

Peninsula (9-2) at O’Dea (9-1)

Yelm (8-3) at Bellevue (11-0)

Timberline (9-2) at Eastsid Catholic (9-1)

Class 2A

Tumwater (10-1) at Lynden (10-0)

Fife (10-1) at Black Hills (11-0)

Ellensburg (6-4) at Liberty (9-2)

Steilacoom (10-1) at Hockinson (10-0)

Class 1A

Lynden Christian (9-2) at Hoquiam (10-0)

Newport (10-1) at Zillah (10-0)

Colville (8-2) at Meridian (8-3)

Mount Baker (8-4) at Royal (11-0)

Class 2B

Toledo (7-4) at Tri-Cities Prep (11-0)

Northwest Christian (9-2) at Kalama (9-2)

Chewelah (8-3) at Napavine (9-2)

Onalaska (8-3) at Adna (11-0)

Class 1B

Lyle/Wishram (8-2) at Naselle (8-1)

Crescent (8-2) at Almira/Coulee-Hartline (10-1)

Quilcene (10-0) at Sunnyside Christian (10-1)

Neah Bay (5-5) at Odessa (11-0)

The Bellevue senior took a moment to reflect and had a realization — that Bellevue mystique is still there.

Fowler, a 6-foot-2, 215-pound two-way standout, is one of the reluctant gatekeepers of the tradition. He began playing at Bellevue believing he’d part of the famed football program and win multiple championships like his predecessors.

Instead, Fowler’s high-school career was different in that he played for three different coaches in the wake of sanctions from a recruiting scandal. The Wolverines were banned from postseason play Fowler’s sophomore season and lost in the semifinals last season. He was a bystander during the title-game loss in overtime to Eastside Catholic as a freshman in 2015.

But Friday, despite injuries and inexperience, that legacy was palpable in a 66-33 win against No. 13 seed Snohomish in the Class 3A state tournament opener. Fourth-seeded Bellevue (11-0) hosts No. 12 seed Yelm at 1 p.m. on Saturday in a state quarterfinal matchup.

“It means a lot to us,” Fowler said. “Everyone knows we’ve been through a lot in the last few years. From the standpoint of being able to know that we’ve got our roots, and we always know what we’re about, that’s pretty valuable. No matter what happens around us, we can pride ourselves in always controlling our controllable. It’s good that it showed up on the scoreboard.”

Fowler has dealt with a nagging ankle injury this season, missing three games. He’s totaled 680 rushing yards on 85 carries, scoring a team-high 14 touchdowns. On defense, he’s totaled 78 tackles and was named the KingCo 2A/3A Defensive Player of the Year.

“Drew’s pretty banged up, still,” Bellevue’s first-year coach Michael Kneip said. “But he’s a tough kid, and this is his senior year. He’s been waiting a long time for this.”

Fowler wants to turn the struggles into a championship. In order to succeed, Bellevue has to get past Yelm, which is a polar opposite.

The Tornados have only advanced to the football state tournament twice. The last time was in 1987 when it lost in the Class 2A state quarterfinals to Tumwater.

Yelm (8-3) plays in the South Sound Conference where three teams are still alive in the tournament. No. 7 seed Peninsula and No. 8 seed Timberline face high-seeded Metro League teams in O’Dea and Eastside Catholic, respectively, on Friday.

“It’s a totally different challenge that we’ve never seen,” Kneip said. “Whenever you play a team for the first time, it’s always tough. Plus, they’re big, they’re strong and they’re fast. It’s going to be a competitive game.”

Yelm expects a good following to make the 65-mile drive to Bellevue. Fowler hopes they’re greeted with that Wolverines mystique that’s made Bellevue and winning synonymous.

“And we’re not done, yet,” he said.