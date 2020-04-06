The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association has waited as long it could to avoid canceling the spring state championships.

Though Monday’s announcement by Gov. Jay Inslee that schools will remain closed the rest of the academic year because of the coronavirus pandemic would seem to be the final domino to fall on that matter, the WIAA isn’t ready to call it quits yet.

The WIAA said Monday it is still waiting for clarification before proceeding.

Is it possible that if Washington’s stay-at-home order ends May 4, the WIAA could get creative to hold some sort of “culminating event” as it described last week?

That what the WIAA is still waiting to find out.

“Because education-based athletics and activities were not addressed in Monday’s announcement, the WIAA has reached out to the Office of the Governor and OSPI seeking clarification on how the order impacts regular-season competition and any postseason events,” the WIAA said in a statement. “It is understandable that the focus of this measure has been on classroom learning; however, the WIAA is awaiting more information on how events would be impacted if a stay-at-home order were lifted on May 4.

“It is the goal of the WIAA to provide students every avenue to compete in a safe environment. Just as teachers and school administrators have been asked to be creative in finding ways to adapt to this challenge, the WIAA staff and Executive Board are working to exhaust every opportunity before making a final decision.”

The WIAA originally set April 24 as the guideline for schools to return to still be able to hold spring state championships. Last week, they said if school was back by May 4, they could hold spring sports championships at the end of May as it usually does.

“Our ultimate goal is to provide every senior that senior game,” WIAA executive director Mick Hoffman said on a video on the organization’s website.

Hoffman said