In a game featuring two of the top passers in the NPSL, the Highlanders pick up the key win over Kennedy Catholic by handing off.

In a game billed as a must-see matchup of two star quarterbacks, it was Hazen running back Delvon McNeely who stole the spotlight Friday night.

The senior finished with 300 yards and five touchdowns on 35 carries to lead the Highlanders to a 42-21 victory over NPSL Cascade Division rival Kennedy Catholic at Renton Memorial Stadium.

“He’s a grown man,” Hazen coach Chris Bennett said. “He’s just a kid that runs extremely hard and is just a physical runner, as well as his top-end speed, which was on display, as well.”

Hazen quarterback Jaxon Ingram and his Kennedy Catholic counterpart, freshman Sam Huard, came into the game ranked Nos. 2 and 3, respectively, in the NPSL in passing yards with over 2,000 apiece.

But passing yards were harder to come by Friday night with both defenses covering well and coming up with an interception.

Hazen’s first offensive possession ended with a 44-yard touchdown run by McNeely. The senior had three rushing scores early to help the Highlanders take a 21-13 lead at the end of a first half.

“They’ve got to pick their poison,” McNeely said. “Either way (the offense) goes, whether we run it or throw it.”

After early struggles by both quarterbacks, Bennett decided to feature McNeely.

“We missed some shots early when we took some shots deep. We just couldn’t quite connect,” Bennett said. “(McNeely’s) a nice guy to lean on. He makes big plays happen.”

The 6-foot, 205-pound McNeely did just that in the second half with two more scores, including a 68 yarder that put him over 200 yards and all but put the contest out of reach for Kennedy Catholic.

“I have to give it up to my (offensive line). They did it for me,” McNeely said. “I need the blocks to get to the runs. We just keep moving. … I’m just going to do my best and keep working hard. Keep running.”

Senior Kendal Talton added the only non-McNeely touchdown for Hazen (6-2, 5-1 NPSL) with a 95-yard interception return early in the fourth quarter.

Kennedy Catholic running back Kendell Oakes also found some success on the ground. The senior had 146 yards on 14 carries for the Lancers.

Huard completed 21 of 40 attempts for 233 yards and two touchdowns for the Lancers. Ingram, a sophomore at Hazen, was 6 of 20 for 70 yards.

Hazen and Kennedy Catholic (5-3, 3-3) are among a group of five NPSL Cascade teams fighting for four playoff spots, making each game more and more critical as the season goes on for both the Lancers and Highlanders.

“Each week is huge because there’s so many scenarios,” Bennett said. “Coming into tonight we could win and maybe get into that round of 32. Or, if we dropped two, we could be out and playing a meaningless 10th-week game. Every week you’ve got to bring it.”