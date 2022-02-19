FEDERAL WAY — Eric Bartleson’s Newport Knights made a run. But unlike in 2019 and 2020, nothing could keep the Curtis Vikings off the top step of the podium on Saturday night.

Curtis got two individual wins from senior Patrick Keough and won the 4×400 freestyle relay to culminate the Class 4A state swim meet on Saturday night at King County Aquatic Center. The final relay win pushed Curtis to its first boys state swim title since 1992, 292-282 over runner-up Newport.

Curtis finished second to Skyline the past two state meets. All state playoffs were erased during the 2020-21 school year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s been 30 years for Curtis,” Vikings coach Dennis Piccolotto said. “So we’ll take it.”

Newport definitely made it interesting.

Projected from qualifying times to finish 37 points behind the Vikings, by the time preliminary heats were complete on Friday, Newport had trimmed the gap just a bit. Had all swimmers finished in the same positions they held going into the finals, Curtis would have won this meet by 32 points.

But heading into the final relay, Curtis’ advantage sat at just four points, 252-248.

“Great swims,” Bartleson said. “The kids have kinda been thinking about this meet for two years. And they swam like they’ve been thinking about it for two years.”

Newport or Curtis won all three relays and four of the eight individual swimming events, including four of the first five. But it was flips that tightened things up.

The first came in Event 7, the 100 free.

Curtis sophomore Tolu Young, who already had won the 50 free, had the top prelim time over second-seed Liam Campbell from Newport. In the final, Campbell outran Young at the wall to win in 45.22 seconds. Young went 45.35.

“Tolu got me in the 50 and I got him in the 100,” Campbell said. “We kind of evened each other out.”

Young’s 50 free time of 20.46 just edged Campbell’s 20.49. The All-America times for both swimmers in the 50 made the difference for Campbell as he won the swimmer of the meet. Keough was the only competitor to win twice, but the NISCA Power Points system assigns points based on times to determine the winner of the award.

“He’s the first Newport swimmer to win swimmer of the meet since 1992,” Bartleson said. “Ugur Taner’s senior year.”

Coincidentally, that also was the year Curtis won its only title.

The 100 free saw maybe the biggest flip of points of the meet. In addition to Campbell, the Knights got alternate Mason Sunwoo into the ‘B’ Final. The sophomore finished fifth, adding four points Newport didn’t count on.

In the ‘A’ Final, Evan Ping also moved up a spot, garnering yet another point for Newport. It all coalesced into the final showdown in the final relay, with the teams separated by just those four points.

And Newport took the lead midway through the second leg, briefly. By the time Keough jumped in for the anchor leg, he pulled away for a meet record swim of 3:06.45 and handed Curtis a title.

“This just made it a great story,” Piccolotto said. “We’ll be telling the story of this championship for generations.”