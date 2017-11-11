It was a 14-point swing that helped the Eagles make the quarterfinals by knocking out the Vikings 38-31.

LAKE STEVENS — Nobody wants to be that person. The one who holds onto what could have been. Like a Super Bowl win if there was a run instead of a pass. You know.

But Lake Stevens is stuck in that place after Saturday night. The final of its Class 4A state tournament opener against Graham-Kapowsin read 38-31 on the scoreboard. Many in purple and gold felt seven points were missing after a 62-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter was ruled down at the 4-yard line as Kayshawn Mounarath stepped out of bounds.

The Vikings fumbled on the next play. Graham-Kapowsin senior Micah Smith, on the ensuing offensive possession, scored on a 92-yard touchdown run. The 14-point swing was enough momentum to get G-K to its fourth quarterfinal matchup.

“This is going to gnaw at me for longer than it should,” Lake Stevens coach Tom Tri said.

Eagles junior quarterback Dylan Morris is familiar with the feeling. He was the freshman starter under center when G-K lost to Lake Stevens 49-14 in the 2015 state-tournament quarterfinals.

“That was definitely a huge factor,” the UW commit said of the long run. “That’s what football is about. Momentum changes and you’ve got to take advantage. This is a great win. Since freshman year, I’ve wanted this one back and coach (Eric Kurle) wanted this back.”

G-K (10-1) will play Woodinville (11-0) in the quarterfinals this week. The Falcons defeated Kentwood 48-7 on Saturday.

“I don’t know much about them other than they’re undefeated,” Morris said. “I’m excited, we’ll watch a lot of film and I know we better be ready.”

Lake Stevens quarterback Tre Long played his second game of the season in the position as senior Conor Bardue broke his hand in the regular-season finale.

Long, a junior, threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to senior Anthony Hutchinson with 3:00 left in the game to pull the Vikings (9-2) within seven points.

Long got one more shot and passed for two first downs, but time expired before Lake Stevens could throw into the end zone.

“You work hard to try to get your soldiers in the right position,” Tri said. “For the most part we made some great plays tonight, but we just made too many uncharacteristic mistakes. A lot you have to give to Graham-Kapowsin because they had a good game plan against us.”