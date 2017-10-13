A complete list of scores as compiled by The Associated Press.
Adna 42, Chief Leschi 0
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 66, Wellpinit 0
Archbishop Murphy 40, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 8
Arlington 28, Stanwood 27
Asotin 24, Reardan 6
Auburn Mountainview 27, Todd Beamer 26
Bainbridge 48, Franklin 6
Ballard 35, Cleveland 19
Bellevue 40, Mercer Island 7
Bellevue Christian 24, Coupeville 12
Blanchet 35, Nathan Hale 8
Bothell 41, Issaquah 7
Bremerton 42, Port Angeles 13
Brewster 24, Tonasket 21
Cashmere 29, Cascade (Leavenworth) 6
Castle Rock 24, Stevenson 15
Central Valley 33, Mead 17
Centralia 42, Rochester 35
Chief Sealth 47, Sammamish 12
Colville 34, Freeman 0
Concrete 20, Friday Harbor 10
Curtis 56, Emerald Ridge 0
Cusick 50, Columbia (Hunters) 8
Davenport 38, Colfax 28
Deer Park 52, Medical Lake 14
East Valley (Spokane) 42, Clarkston 26
Eastlake 56, North Creek 0
Eastmont 21, Eisenhower 7
Eastside Catholic 42, Seattle Prep 13
Eatonville 20, Cedarcrest 18
Ellensburg 35, Othello 17
Elma 38, Tenino 6
Enumclaw 30, Auburn Riverside 27
Everett 43, Marysville-Pilchuck 22
Ferndale 29, Oak Harbor 28, OT
Fife 48, Evergreen (Seattle) 0
Franklin Pierce 17, Foster 14
Garfield 59, Roosevelt 15
Garfield-Palouse 76, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 0
Glacier Peak 28, Mariner 13
Gonzaga Prep 42, University 14
Graham-Kapowsin 31, Olympia 7
Granite Falls 15, King’s 14
Hanford 49, Southridge 47
Hockinson 42, Columbia River 14
Hudson’s Bay 48, Mark Morris 0
Kalama 48, Toutle Lake 0
Kamiakin 35, Kennewick 12
Kelso 49, Prairie 6
Kentwood 56, Kent Meridian 0
King’s Way Christian School 27, Columbia (White Salmon) 21, OT
Kiona-Benton 35, College Place 7
Klahowya 7, Port Townsend 6
La Center 48, Burlington-Edison 20
Lake Roosevelt 26, Soap Lake-Wilson Creek 14
Lake Stevens 59, Kamiak 7
Lake Washington 37, Interlake 12
Lakes 45, Bonney Lake 0
Lakeside (Seattle) 35, Ingraham 14
Lakewood 32, Blaine 30
Lewis and Clark 28, Ferris 0
Liberty (Spangle) 23, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 2
Liberty 49, West Seattle 7
Lincoln 55, Spanaway Lake 0
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 33, Springdale 16
Lynden 56, Anacortes 20
Lynnwood 51, Meadowdale 17
Meridian 33, Lynden Christian 20
Monroe 58, Mount Vernon 7
Montesano 35, Hoquiam 13
Moses Lake 21, Sunnyside 14
Mount Baker 29, Nooksack Valley 12
Mount Si 52, Inglemoor 7
Mt. Rainier 37, Kentridge 27
Napavine 48, LaConner 6
Naselle 70, Mary Knight 22
Newport 20, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 16
North Kitsap 54, Kingston 0
North Mason 15, Forks 14
North Thurston 20, Shelton 7
Northport 44, Inchelium 12
O’Dea 49, Rainier Beach 28
Okanogan 48, Naches Valley 0
Omak 55, Chelan 22
Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 38, Ilwaco 20
Prosser 24, Toppenish 10
Quincy 27, East Valley (Yakima) 21
R.A. Long 29, Ridgefield 7
Raymond 35, Ocosta 0
Redmond 28, Juanita 21
Richland 39, Walla Walla 6
Riverside 27, Chewelah 6
Rogers (Puyallup) 56, South Kitsap 26
Royal 24, Connell 21
Selah 56, Ephrata 49
Selkirk 60, Curlew 12
Sequim 31, Olympic 18
Shorewood 35, Sultan 7
Skyline 45, Puyallup 21
Snohomish 42, Shorecrest 7
South Bend 47, North Beach 0
Sumner 45, Bellarmine Prep 14
Sunnyside Christian 50, Colton 12
Timberline 27, Gig Harbor 10
Tri-Cities Prep 26, DeSales 7
Tumwater 60, Aberdeen 0
W. F. West 11, Black Hills 10, OT
Wahluke 28, Warden 20
Washington 68, Lindbergh 25
Wenatchee 41, Davis 6
West Valley (Spokane) 41, Cheney 7
West Valley (Yakima) 31, Pullman 10
White River 23, Foss 16
Wilson 33, Stadium 29
Winlock 54, Mossyrock 26
Woodinville 40, Newport-Bellevue 0
Woodland 20, Washougal 7
Yelm 35, Capital 14
Zillah 27, La Salle 7
Thursday’s scores
Auburn 24, Federal Way 21
Bethel 34, Mount Tahoma 12
Camas 63, Heritage 13
Central Kitsap 13, Peninsula 0
Chiawana 84, Pasco 0
Edmonds-Woodway 45, Mountlake Terrace 0
Hazen 28, Kentlake 6
Mountain View 56, Fort Vancouver 0
Mt. Spokane 42, Rogers (Spokane) 0
Shadle Park 38, North Central 35
Skyview 48, Battle Ground 13
Union 49, Evergreen (Vancouver) 6
