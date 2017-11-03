A list of football scores as compiled by The Associated Press.
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 68, Republic 0
Archbishop Murphy 43, Lakewood 7
Asotin 29, Colfax 24
Bellevue Christian 35, Vashon Island 6
Bethel 32, Yelm 22
Bothell 56, Glacier Peak 6
Camas 40, Auburn Riverside 0
Capital 27, Wilson 21
Central Valley 43, Hanford 17
Charles Wright Academy 14, Port Townsend 7
Chief Sealth 27, Cleveland 14
Chimacum 17, Klahowya 14, OT
Clarkston 49, Rogers (Spokane) 24
Davenport 35, Northwest Christian (Lacey) 7
Deer Park 48, Chelan 0
Eastmont 28, Sunnyside 12
Edmonds-Woodway 24, Gig Harbor 6
Eisenhower 27, Davis 21
Entiat 20, Selkirk 0
Ferndale 70, Ballard 7
Fife 66, Sequim 26
Freeman 35, Cashmere 19
Gonzaga Prep 28, Chiawana 7
Hockinson 49, Aberdeen 8
Ingraham 36, Nathan Hale 32
Kentwood 44, Jackson 14
Lake Roosevelt 14, Kittitas 6
Lake Stevens 51, Kentlake 0
Liberty 21, Burlington-Edison 0
Liberty 52, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 6
Life Christian Academy 42, Mossyrock 20
Lincoln 62, Lakeside (Seattle) 6
Marysville-Getchell 24, Shorewood 13
Meridian 63, Cedarcrest 3
Monroe 44, Mount Si 40
Mount Baker 45, King’s 15
Mount Vernon 54, Marysville-Pilchuck 21
Newport 47, Cascade (Everett) 21
Nooksack Valley 62, Sultan 12
North Kitsap 66, Eatonville 25
Peninsula 45, Snohomish 27
Pullman 31, Prosser 30, OT
Puyallup 42, Auburn Mountainview 13
Rainier Beach 43, Arlington Christian 13
Richland 62, Mead 7
River Ridge 35, White River 27
Riverside 12, Chewelah 8
Skyline 42, Enumclaw 7
Tekoa/Rosalia 62, Curlew 14
Timberline 56, Stadium 20
University 46, Southridge 28
Walla Walla 13, Lewis and Clark 12
West Valley (Spokane) 51, Ephrata 12
West Valley (Yakima) 32, Wenatchee 7
Wilbur-Creston 18, Reardan 0
Thursday’s scores
Colton 34, Touchet 16
Concrete 50, LaConner 6
East Valley (Spokane) 34, North Central 19
Ferris 29, Pasco 0
North Thurston 27, Spanaway Lake 17
Shelton 12, Mount Tahoma 7
Sunnyside Christian 78, Garfield-Palouse 42
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.