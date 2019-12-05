Last season in the state playoffs, the Bothell football team had a big answer at the right time when it faced Camas’ multipronged offensive attack.

The stakes are higher this season, but the Cougars appear well equipped for another response.

Bothell (11-2) and Camas (13-0) meet for the Class 4A state championship on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Tacoma’s Mount Tahoma High School, and it could come down to who makes the final stop defensively.

The Papermakers present a huge challenge with the great push their offensive and defensive lines have provided. On offense, the line has allowed Camas junior running back Jacques Badolato-Birdsell to churn out 1,243 yards and 26 touchdowns on 185 carries.

“Their backs are good, their receivers are good and they are just that solid football team,” said Bothell coach Tom Bainter of the Papermakers’ spread offense, which has outscored teams an average of 31 points. “They have a wonderful tight end. Their line is really good, and they work well together. They’re an inside zone (blocking), outside zone team and they are good at it. They have five really good linemen who work in unison, almost like it’s choreographed.”

The first meeting of the two schools in postseason play was an instant classic in 2018.

Bothell edged Camas 36-35 in the state preliminary round to end the Papermakers’ season at 5-5. The Cougars made a stop as Camas went for the game-winning, two-point conversion on a run by Badolato-Birdsell after quarterback Jake Blair scored with 26 seconds left in the game to pull the Papermakers within a point. Badolato-Birdsell was thrown for a loss when met by Gage Potter.

“It was just a heckuva game in a downpour,” said Camas coach Jon Eagle, whose team has beaten four of the five teams who handed his club losses in 2018 with only Bothell left to avenge. “It went back and forth quite a few times. We got within 36-35 and we decided to go for two, ‘What the heck?’ We came all this way and might as well go for the win. They made a big play, and we didn’t get it.”

Both schools are looking for their second state title after winning their first earlier this decade in stylish fashion.

Camas capped a perfect 14-0 campaign with a 24-14 win over Richland to capture the Class 4A crown in 2016. Bothell finished off a 14-0 record with a 24-14 triumph over Chiawana for the Class 4A title in 2014.

The Cougars’ defense has given up an average of just 15.8 points in their last six games.

One change earlier in the season that saw positive dividends for the Cougars was when Bainter moved safety Brendan Barry (6 foot 3, 216 pounds) to the defensive line after a 41-21 loss to Kennedy Catholic in Week 2.

Barry’s move facilitated Evan Berry’s switch from cornerback to safety and backup corner Sam Stewart slid into the opening at cornerback. Everything has fit together and made Bothell stronger on defense.

“We really knew (Barry) was out of position back there at safety, but we since we had such great linebackers, we couldn’t remove him and not play him and he’s been lights out,” Bainter said. “That kind of worked out well for us.”

Bothell senior linebackers Ryan Metz (5-9, 185), Blake Bickhaus (6-0, 200) and Colin Fisherkeller (6-0, 187) know their jobs will get tougher Saturday. But they’ve done it before against the Papermakers.

“Our front seven has been a key ingredient for us,” Bainter said.

In a 31-21 state semifinal win over Woodinville, Falcons coach Wayne Maxwell took notice after Fisherkeller stripped the ball to set up a 36-yard fumble return TD for Metz.

“They are just playing well, running to the ball and they’re physical kids,” Maxwell said.

It all starts up front with defensive linemen Gabriel Johnson (6-3, 202), Talataina Tevaga (5-9, 203), Malik Said (6-2, 236), Elijah Vaotogo (6-0, 282) and Barry.

The Papermakers have maintained their success despite losing starting quarterback Blair six games ago to a broken collarbone. Since the junior went down, senior Blake Asciutto stepped in and has performed admirably with 1,248 passing yards and 11 TDs.