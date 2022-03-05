TACOMA — The Eastlake Wolves took on the personas of ‘Cardiac Kids’ at this Class 4A state basketball tournament. But Pasco (24-2) staved off the Eastlake rally in the third/fifth-place game Saturday, as the Bulldogs earned a 56-52 victory at the Tacoma Dome.

“Heart-attack girls,” Eastlake coach Sara Goldie said. “Our team has a never-give-up mentality. We dug ourselves a little b it of a hole early. But we got ourselves right back into the game.”

Eastlake Tatum Wood sophomore finished with a team-leading 17 points to go with 10 rebounds.

With just that slim two-point lead, Pasco opened the fourth quarter with a 9-4 spurt that staked them to a 48-41 lead after Leanna Lepe made the first of two free throws with 3:52 left. Lepe made 6 of 8 from the line down the stretch to finish with a game-high 19 points.

The last two came with 12.5 seconds left, lifting the Bulldogs to a 55-52 lead just after Ava Schmidt had made a three-pointer for Eastlake (23-5) that closed the gap again to a single point, 53-52.

“We gave the (high) seeds a run for their money,” Schmidt said. “We played teams that were ranked higher than us. Amazing game plans, really good execution and just play our hearts out.”

Advertising

After Schmidt’s three-ball, and a timeout, the Wolves turned up the full-court pressure. They got a fumbling ball out of the hands of Lepe that went out of bounds near the midcourt line, but a whistle blew for a pushing foul.

Lepe stepped to the line and made the clinching free throws.

Fourth/sixth: Camas 49, Richland 45

Camas earned its first girls basketball trophy, surviving a furious fourth-quarter rally from Richland for a 49-45 victory in the Class 4A fourth/sixth-place game.

A day after the Papermakers (19-9) set tournament records for most three-pointers in a single game (12) and for a tournament (31), they added six more to the second mark and set the record for attempts from beyond the mark.

Camas shot 107 three-pointers in four games. The Papermakers’ 37 made three-pointers is the second-most in a state tournament in any classification, behind only Mark Morris that made 39 at the Class 2A tournament in 2015.

Camas’ Reagan Jamison made 3 of 4 free throws in the final 26 seconds, part of her team-leading 16 points.

Advertising

BOYS

Third/fifth: Olympia 57, Union 48

Union rallied in the fourth quarter, but Olympia held on to earn third place with a 57-48 victory.

Facing a 15-point deficit heading into the final eight minutes, the Titans (20-7) outscored the Bears 20-14. It wasn’t enough to mount a serious challenge, as Olympia maintained control on the glass, outrebounding Union 30-20.

Bryson Metz scored a game-high 18 points for the Titans. Andreas Engholm scored 15 and Caden Roth added 12 for Olympia (18-9).

Fourth/sixth: Kamiakin 84, Tahoma 62

Tyler Bilodeau scored 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, while teammate Trey Arland matched his scoring output and added seven boards as Kamiakin beat up Tahoma, 84-62.

Four Braves (22-5) scored in double figures. Adam Davis scored 15 points to pace the Bears, but it was on the boards where Kamiakin really dominated. The Braves collected 46 rebounds to just 19 for Tahoma (17-10).

Kamiakin also shot it well, making 33 of 58 shots for a 56.9 percent clip.