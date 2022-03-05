TACOMA — It wasn’t the trophy they expected, but the Garfield Bulldogs still rebounded to take home some hardware.

Two days after suffering their only loss of the season in the Class 3A state quarterfinals, Garfield (24-1) showed up early and completed a successful season by destroying Mountlake Terrace 80-56 to win the fourth/sixth-place game at the Tacoma Dome on Saturday morning.

“It’s tough,” Garfield coach JayVon Nickens said. “Our expectations were high. We fell a little short (in an overtime quarterfinal loss to Auburn on Thursday). You try to shake it off and bounce back. The next two days showed the true story about our team. Waking up at nine o’clock to compete against a good Eastside Catholic team, then to come out at 8 a.m. and put up almost 90 points, that’s pretty dang impressive.”

The Hawks (20-4) did keep things interesting for a quarter. Zaveon Jones worked hard inside and scored eight of his game-high 19 points in the first eight minutes, including Terrace’s final six of the quarter that ended with the Bulldogs holding just a one-point lead, 17-16.

Garfield’s quickness and balance took its toll. All 12 Bulldogs saw at least three minutes on the court and 11 of the 12 scored Raphiel Justice led the scoring parade with 15 points, while Koren Johnson and Jaylin Stewart added 14 apiece. Stewart also had eight rebounds.

“We’ve been good the whole season,” Johnson said. “We just fell short. We still have the opportunity to go to GEICO Nationals, too. We have just one loss. We still have the best record in the state.”

After the close first quarter, Garfield quickly pulled away. The Bulldogs scored 18 of the first 22 points in the second quarter with Kenzel Massey’s second of three first-half three-pointers making it 35-20 with 1:17 to play before the half.

Garfield put together a 17-4 spurt at the start of the third, extending a 12-point halftime lead to 55-30 with 3:23 left in the quarter. From there, Nickens substituted liberally, getting all of his guys playing time.

“It’s not about wins and losses,” Nickens said. “We’re building great young men here. It’s about competing in every day life. You’re going to win some, you’re going to lose some. You don’t tuck tail. You show up and you face adversity. That’s what we do.”

Third/fifth: Seattle Prep 76, Mt. Spokane 69

Seattle Prep (22-6) rebounded from its semifinal loss to Auburn to beat Mt. Spokane 76-69 for third place.

Tyler Mrus posted one of the tournament’s best scoring performances by making 8 of 12 field-goal attempts and all 13 of his free throws to finish with a game-high 31 points. Maverick Sanders scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to pace the Wildcats (22-7).

GIRLS

Third/fifth: Arlington 61, Mead 44

For the second straight game, the top-seeded Mead Panthers fell behind. And for the second consecutive day they got beat.

Arlington sent the team that began this season with 23 consecutive victories home on a two-game losing streak with a 61-44 victory. In the semifinal on Friday, Mead (23-2) had rallied from 10 points down only to fall one point short when Teryn Gardner’s layup hit the rim at the buzzer.

Trailing by seven heading into the fourth against Arlington (21-3), the Panthers saw the Eagles extend that advantage to put this one away with an 11-0 spurt over the first 3:39 of the final quarter. Jenna Villa led all scorers for Arlington with 23 points, while Keira Marsh added 15 points.

No Panther got into double figures.

Fourth/sixth: Snohomish 51, Stanwood 43

There will be more days on a high school basketball court for Addy Gallatin. But the sophomore made the most of her final game playing with her senior sister, Ella.

With the senior being well-contained by Stanwood (13-6), Addy Gallatin stepped into the role of go-to scorer as Snohomish (18-5) beat the Spartans, 51-43. The younger Gallatin scored 12 of her game-high 15 points in the second half after the Panthers had erased a first-quarter deficit and took control in the third.

Ella Gallatin led the Class 3A tournament in scoring after the first three days with 59 points, despite a first-round bye that meant she’d only played twice before the trophy game.