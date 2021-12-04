LAKEWOOD — It wasn’t the game anyone expected, not even No. 1 Kalama. But when push came to shove, the Chinooks put the ball in their best player’s hands in the Class 2B state title game against No. 2 Napavine. And he came up huge.

Down 14-6 with 5:39 remaining in the fourth quarter, and after just turning the ball over on downs on the goal line, the Chinooks needed a big play. They got it when a slew of Kalama defenders brought down Gavin Parker in his own end zone for a safety to make it a six-point game.

Then, no one was going to stop Kalama’s Jackson Esary from getting into the end zone.

“I wasn’t losing,” Esary said. “Wasn’t happening.”

The Chinooks’ quarterback took them right down the field, and punched in a 3-yard touchdown run to tie it with 2:53 remaining. On the ensuing two-point try, Kalama ran the same play, a quarterback dive, and Esary found the end zone again to give his team a two-point lead — their first of the game.

After Max Cox came away with his third interception of the night off Napavine quarterback Ashton Demarest, the Chinooks came away celebrating their fourth championship with a 16-14 win.

“No one expected this game,” Esary said. “We’re physical, we came to play and came to hit. Everyone played great, hands down.”

And he’s right. Both Napavine (12-1) and Kalama (12-0) are known for big scoring plays and showstopping offenses, but Saturday night’s championship game was a defensive slog.

Both offenses were held to a season-low scoring totals as they struggled to move the ball against well-prepared defenses.

Esary finished with 216 yards through the air on 18-of-26 passing with a touchdown and an interception, and was sacked seven times, rushing for just 13 net yards on 24 carries. His leading receiver was Nate Meyer, who had six catches for 99 yards and a touchdown.

“He’s tough as nails,” Chinooks coach Sean McDonald said of Esary. “He’s a kid we’re going to miss greatly, getting the ball in his hands as much as possible.”

The game-sealing interception by Cox was his third of the game, as the defensive back was tracking Demarest’s deep ball all night.

“If I see a ball in the air I’m going to go get it and make a big play for my team,” Cox said. “Every ball is mine.”

For the Tigers, it was a game of what-ifs. Demarest’s three interceptions were costly, and Napavine let Kalama pick up first downs on several penalties throughout the night and on busted plays.

“We competed every week, I thought,” Tigers coach Josh Fay said. “These kids did a lot of good stuff. We played a good football team and we just came up short tonight.”