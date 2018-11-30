Dyer was 19 of 32 for 317 yards and three touchdowns as the Chinooks held off the Tigers' comeback attempt.

TACOMA — Poise in the face of adversity is one of the key characteristics of championship players and teams. Kalama senior quarterback Alex Dyer proved in Friday night’s Class 2B state championship game that he has the poise of a champion, and because of it the Chinooks defeated Napavine 34-25 to win their second consecutive state title.

“Our quarterback is a stud,” Kalama coach Sean McDonald said. “When you surround him with good guys who can catch the ball, good things happen.”

Dyer was 19 of 32 for 317 yards and three touchdowns in the Tacoma Dome.

“The best thing that I can think of being a high-school athlete is to come in to the state championship,” Dyer said. “We got to do it twice, and we came away with the ‘W.’ ”

Winning back-to-back state titles has been on the mind of Chinooks (12-2) players and coaches all week as they prepared to play the Tigers (11-3).

“Nobody has (won back-to-back titles) in our area,” McDonald said. “We’re super proud of these guys. This is the first freshman class that I’ve gone all four years with and the leadership in this group and everything they did right. I couldn’t be more proud of every single one of them.”

Kalama led 20-6 late in the second quarter. A 38-yard touchdown pass from Dawson Stanley to Ben Woodrum with 51 seconds left in the second quarter cut the deficit to seven at 20-13. Stanley completed just two passes in the first half, but both went for touchdowns.

Kalama responded after halftime by scoring on each of its first two possessions in the third quarter to put the lead up to 34-13.

“Momentum is everything in football,” McDonald said. “We talked about it at halftime that we got to go out and get a stop and go down and score. We did it, and I think that was the difference in the game. We had some things that didn’t go our way, but we battled through adversity and that’s what we’ve talked about all season.”

Stanley was just 9 of 26 for 173 yards, but four of those nine completions went for touchdowns. He also rushed for 87 yards on 20 carries.

Stanley connected with Jared McCollum for a 61-yard touchdown and Cade Evander for a 3-yard score in the final sixth minutes of the fourth quarter, but the Tigers ran out of time in their comeback effort.