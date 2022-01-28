Nathan Joyce
By
Seattle Times high-school sports coordinator

The Seattle Times’ annual Chips List reveals the top football prospects in Washington state, as determined by High School Sports Coordinator Nathan Joyce with input from recruiting experts.

A blue-chip player is considered the cream of the recruiting crop — an athlete who could start and star at the Division I level in college. A red chipper is someone who could start in a major conference like the Pac-12. And the rest of our top prospects are white chippers.

Chips List 2022

Heights, weights from 247Sports.com.

Nathan Joyce: njoyce@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @NathanAJoyce.

