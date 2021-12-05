There are challenges, but high-school basketball is back in Washington state.

Girls and boys teams are a week into their seasons and can target the first week of March for the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association state tournaments. It’s a return to the traditional experience after the COVID-19 pandemic shifted the 2020-21 season to spring and prompted a cancellation of the postseason.

“The level of excitement from the girls is palpable,” Eastlake girls coach Sara Goldie said. “So much so, our first game (against Seattle Prep) was this ball of energy that resulted in more chaos than you would normally expect in a game. We had more turnovers and fouls than we normally do. It was kind of funny. We survived and got a win in overtime.”

Last season. the WIAA left schedules up to the different league across the state. The leagues played truncated seasons to fit as many sports possible into a small window. This season schools return to the standard 20-game regular-season schedule.

Garfield High girls and boys teams are among the top-tier programs that would travel outside the state for tournaments. The Metro League declined a return to those types of winter-break games, which are still being played, as new COVID-19 variants are found and approximately a third of the U.S. population remains unvaccinated.

“We should’ve gone this year, but with COVID, I didn’t even ask,” Goldie said. “It’s been really nice to be back in the gym. But I have to remind myself and my staff, we talk about it a lot, even though things are back to normal, we have to be aware that it may not be the same for the kids. We’re adults, we understand the situation we’ve been through and know how to deal with that. But their worlds were rocked, and we have to be aware of that in our interactions and our expectations.”

Advertising

The Metro League announced in November that it’s limiting the number of spectators at indoor high-school games/contests while middle and K-8 schools are not permitted any fans for basketball games.

Gym capacity is capped at 25-50% depending on the school, which can be difficult for the popular quad Friday nights where Metro schools host the girls and boys junior varsity and varsity games. Admission is still charged, proof of vaccination or negative COVID test must be shown and everyone must wear masks, except for the players and officials during the game.

The WIAA, based on guidance provided by the Washington State Department of Health, requires schools to regularly test athletes who aren’t vaccinated. In some cases, it’s coaches who are overseeing and conducting the tests with their players.

“The atmosphere is the same; it’s just less people,” Garfield boys coach JayVon Nickens said of Friday’s quad night at Cleveland High. “For the workers who are working at the venue, it’s tough on them because you have so many people wanting to get in, family members who want to be there supporting their child or relative.

“I take my hat off to the people who are working. The Metro League is doing its best. The WIAA is doing its best. This is not only in Seattle, this is the country. … What can we do? We’re under certain rules and trying to follow them to the best of our ability to keep everybody safe.”

Hoops is a little different across leagues. The KingCo Conference and Greater Spokane League are among those that aren’t limiting crowd capacity for most games. But the same rules apply in terms of testing if not vaccinated and masking regardless.

Freddie Rehkow coached the Central Valley High girls basketball team to two Class 4A state championships before stepping down in 2018 due to health complications. He returned this year, but for the new Ridgeline High boys basketball team in the GSL.

“Last year, I remember being on the outside and thinking I’m so grateful I’m not coaching because I don’t know if I could’ve handled that,” said Rehkow, whose new school has upward of 200 students at games this season. “This year, even though we have the restrictions, COVID testing and all of the other things in place, it feels like it’s somewhat close to normal. It’s a huge positive because these kids, they get to do what they love and have that social interaction and that team atmosphere, again.”