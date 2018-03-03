The nationally ranked Bears nearly triggered a running clock in beating Woodinville 70-39 for their second state championship in three seasons.

TACOMA — The Central Valley girls basketball team quickly turned the Class 4A state title game into a coronation celebration.

The Bears’ defense didn’t give Woodinville’s offense room to move and Central Valley took advantage of the Falcons’ turnovers as the nationally-ranked Bears raced out to an early lead and kept piling on in a 70-39 win Saturday night at the Tacoma Dome.

It is the second title in the last three seasons for the Bears (27-0), who have gone 81-1 in that span and are ranked No. 2 in the nation in USA Today’s Super 25 computer rankings.

Stanford-bound twins Lacie and Lexie Hull led the way for Central Valley, which sprinted out to a 10-1 start and never let up. Lacie finished with a double-double with 19 points, 10 rebounds and six steals and Lexie netted 13 points with six rebounds. The Hulls, along with fellow senior Hailey Christopher who added 12 points and four steals, left the game to hugs from coaches and raucous applause from the Central Valley fans with a 36-point lead and 4:29 remaining left in the contest.

The game was four points away from becoming the first 4A or 3A championship game to feature a running clock due to the 40-point mercy rule.

Central Valley topped Woodinville 67-50 at the Bears’ holiday tournament in late December. In that same tournament, Central Valley topped Bellarmine Prep, which beat them in the state quarterfinals a year ago, to avenge their lone loss in the last three seasons.

Alena Coomar led the way with 11 points for Woodinville (24-5), which secured its highest finish at the state tournament. The Falcons’ three previous wins in the state tournament had gone into overtime, with two points serving as Woodinville’s largest margin of victory in those contests.

All-state tournament team

• First team: MVP, Lexie Hull, Central Valley; Mia Hughes, Woodinville; Jamie Loera, Moses Lake; Keeli Burton, Eastlake; Lacie Hull, Central Valley.

• Second team: Ellie Boni, University; Jordyn Jenkins, Kentridge; Claire Dingus, University; Gina Marxen, Eastlake; Madison Dubois, Woodinville.