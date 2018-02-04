The Class 4A Bears finish the regular season undefeated. The Class 3A Braves lost twice, both times to a ranked 4A team.
Class 4A Top 10
1. Central Valley Bears (20-0)
Next: Class 4A District 8 tournament
2. Moses Lake Chiefs (18-0)
Next: Wenatchee, at Davis
3. Eastlake Wolves (18-1)
Next: Issaquah, KingCo 4A tournament
4. Kentridge Chargers (19-2)
Next: West Central/Southwest bi-district tournament
5. Lake Stevens Vikings (16-3)
Next: Mount Vernon, District 1 tournament
6. Woodinville Falcons (16-3)
Next: Inglemoor, KingCo 4A tournament
7. Bellarmine Prep Lions (17-3)
Next: West Central/Southwest bi-district tournament
8. Todd Beamer Titans (16-4)
Next: West Central/Southwest bi-district tournament
9. Chiawana Riverhawks (17-3)
Next: Class 4A District 8 tournament
10. Sunnyside Grizzlies (14-5)
Next: at Eastmont
Class 3A Top 10
1. Kamiakin Braves (18-2)
Next: GSL-MCC tournament
2. West Seattle Wildcats (17-3)
Next: Metro League tournament
3. Prairie Falcons (18-2)
Next: West Central/Southwest bi-district tournament
4. Lincoln Abes (19-1)
Next: West Central/Southwest bi-district tournament
5. Bethel Braves (18-2)
Next: West Central/Southwest bi-district tournament
6. Seattle Prep Panthers (15-2)
Next: Metro League tournament
7. Redmond Mustangs (19-1)
Next: KingCo 3A tournament
8. Snohomish Panthers (17-2)
Next: at Shorewood, District 1 tournament
9. Gig Harbor Tides (16-4)
Next: West Central/Southwest bi-district tournament
10. Edmonds-Woodway Warriors (17-2)
Next: Marysville-Getchell, District 1 tournament
