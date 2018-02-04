The Class 4A Bears finish the regular season undefeated. The Class 3A Braves lost twice, both times to a ranked 4A team.

By
Seattle Times high school sports coordinator

Class 4A Top 10

1. Central Valley Bears (20-0)

Next: Class 4A District 8 tournament

2. Moses Lake Chiefs (18-0)

Next: Wenatchee, at Davis

3. Eastlake Wolves (18-1)

Next: Issaquah, KingCo 4A tournament

4. Kentridge Chargers (19-2)

Next: West Central/Southwest bi-district tournament

5. Lake Stevens Vikings (16-3)

Next: Mount Vernon, District 1 tournament

6. Woodinville Falcons (16-3)

Next: Inglemoor, KingCo 4A tournament

7. Bellarmine Prep Lions  (17-3)

Next: West Central/Southwest bi-district tournament

8. Todd Beamer Titans (16-4)

Next: West Central/Southwest bi-district tournament

9. Chiawana Riverhawks (17-3)

Next: Class 4A District 8 tournament

10. Sunnyside Grizzlies (14-5)

Next: at Eastmont

Class 3A Top 10

1. Kamiakin Braves (18-2)

Next: GSL-MCC tournament

2. West Seattle Wildcats (17-3)

Next: Metro League tournament

3. Prairie Falcons (18-2)

Next: West Central/Southwest bi-district tournament

4. Lincoln Abes (19-1)

Next: West Central/Southwest bi-district tournament

5. Bethel Braves (18-2)

Next: West Central/Southwest bi-district tournament

6. Seattle Prep Panthers (15-2)

Next: Metro League tournament

7. Redmond Mustangs (19-1)

Next: KingCo 3A tournament

8. Snohomish Panthers (17-2)

Next: at Shorewood, District 1 tournament

9. Gig Harbor Tides (16-4)

Next: West Central/Southwest bi-district tournament

10. Edmonds-Woodway Warriors (17-2)

Next: Marysville-Getchell, District 1 tournament

Nathan Joyce: njoyce@seattletimes.com.