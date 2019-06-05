The new XFL team in Seattle, set to begin play in early 2020, announced additions to its coaching staff via Twitter on Wednesday.

Among the names on the list: former Bellevue football coach, and current Cedar Park Christian coach, Butch Goncharoff.

Goncharoff was listed as the team’s running backs coach on Jim Zorn’s staff.

As the XFL will play in late winter/spring, Goncharoff can still coach the Eagles, who play in the fall. And that’s what Goncharoff intends to do, according to CPC athletic director Todd Lundberg.

“The Cedar Park Christian Administration supports his involvement in his additional career opportunity,” Lundberg said in an email.

Goncharoff, of course, is famous for building a football dynasty at Bellevue High School before a Seattle Times investigation uncovered wrongdoing and he was eventually removed as coach. Bellevue was forced to vacate two state titles among other penalties.