KENNEWICK – The Capital Cougars had just defeated Mercer Island 3-1 (25-23, 14-25, 25-16, 25-14) for the Class 3A championship Saturday night at the WIAA state volleyball tournament.

So what were they going to do after winning?

“We’re taking the girls back to the hotel and going swimming!” said Capital coach Katie Turcotte.

For a victory lap or two.

The Cougars used an impressive defensive effort to neutralize the hard-hitting Mercer Island front line.

“Capital played such incredible defense,” said Mercer Island coach Susan Rindlaub. “They were also pretty good at hitting.”

It was a rematch of last year’s third-place match, which Mercer Island won.

This time, the Cougars came out on the attack. Sophomore outside hitter Maia Nichols led the way, collecting six kills, a block and a nice touch shot that just dropped in between defenders.

It set the tone, even when Mercer Island came back to even the match in the second set.

Turcotte said her team has the ability to refocus after losing a set, and that’s just what her players did.

“A lot of us have been playing together for a long time,” said Nichols, who was named tournament MVP. “We’ve learned to blend together.”

Even the freshmen and sophomores with the upperclassmen.

“I’ve had six seniors who are just phenomenal,” said Turcotte. “They also are good at getting people involved. That’s good, because I’ve got two freshmen and two sophomores on the floor all the time.”

Turcotte felt she had the team at the beginning of the season to do this.

“I knew I had a really special group of girls,” she said. “So yes, there were a lot of good feelings there.”

It was a strong season for the Islanders, too.

“I told the girls I was really proud of them, especially after last weekend when we had to win two loser-out games just to get here,” said Rindlaub. “We had to overcome a lot of obstacles this year.”

So even though the Islanders bounced back to win the second set — thanks to stellar front-line play by Kelly Behrbaum and Adara Hamilton — the Cougars took control back in sets 3 and 4.

Nichols had six kills in the third set, and freshman Devyn Oestreich finished the fourth set off with six kills, two aces and a drop shot.

“I was ready to finish it,” said the freshman. “Take the trophy home.”

But first, a little swimming at the hotel with it.

Notes

• Miahna Waters and Malina Ama each had 13 kills as Mt. Spokane, bouncing back from a semifinal loss to Mercer Island earlier in the day, dispatched Eastside Catholic with ease, 3-0 (25-16, 25-19, 25-13) in the third/fourth-place match. Eastside Catholic finished fourth. It was the school’s first trophy since 2011, when the Crusaders placed second.

• Prairie beat Ferndale 3-0 (25-23, 25-23, 25-18) to finish fifth in the tournament. Zoe McBride had an outstanding tournament for the Falcons, making the all-tournament team. Ferndale finished sixth.

• Gig Harbor swept Snohomish to claim the seventh-place trophy, winning 3-0 (25-12, 25-15, 25-19). It was a strong finish for the Tides, who lost their opening match of the tournament to Mercer Island, then ran off three consecutive victories.