It didn’t feel like an icy night Friday when watching the Camas offense play at Auburn Memorial Stadium.

Papermakers senior quarterback Kyle Allen came out hot, completing 24 of 35 passes for 322 yards and three touchdowns, leading Camas to a 40-0 win in a Class 4A state preliminary-round game against Auburn Riverside.

“They’re a great run-defense team, so we had the game plan to come out passing,” Allen said. “The offensive line gave me plenty of time to go back and make my reads, and they were just catching the balls. It was working.”

Camas, the defending Class 4A champion, travels to Spokane to play Central Valley in the opening round of the state tournament next week.

The Papermakers (9-1) wondered if they’d advance after the way their regular-season ended. Camas was unable to hold off Union despite leading by 13 points late for its first defeat of the season. Auburn Riverside (8-2) entered Friday’s game off a dominating win against Auburn.

“It stung,” Allen said of the loss. “It put us in check. Once we got into practice, by Wednesday, I saw the morale was really good. We had a lot of energy, and I could tell we were going to bounce right back.”

Camas’ defense forced Auburn Riverside into a punt on its first possession of the game.

Allen then used a 27-yard completion to senior Drake Owen to keep an eight-play drive going, then capped it with a 28-yard touchdown throw.

The Ravens held the Papermakers into a 32-yard field goal later in the opening quarter. But it was one of few highlights for the Ravens.

Soon after, Auburn Riverside quarterback Tiano Malietufa fumbled on a sack by junior Dawson Ingram and the ball was returned to the Riverside 10-yard line. Allen then made an easy throw to junior Shane Jamison for a touchdown and a 17-0 lead.

The Ravens were in scoring position at the Camas 25-yard line late in the second quarter. But in what turned out to be Auburn Riverside’s only scoring opportunity, senior Jaden Robinson slipped in the end zone on what could have been a touchdown catch.

In the second half, Auburn Riverside began to show its frustration. It had long drives end in punts, an interception and on downs.

When Camas switched to a running game after Allen’s 38-yard touchdown pass gave the visitors a 33-0 lead, the Ravens couldn’t stop that either.

“That was a rough one,” said Ravens coach Bryant Thomas. “We could never get going, and it was a rough night. Camas played a great game.”