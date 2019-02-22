The Papermakers, led by state all-around champ Shea McGee, posted the third-best score in the history of the state meet.

Agents of excellence.

Equipped with superhero capes, a pre-meet gift from their coach, the Camas gymnastics team proved to be an unbeatable force at the Class 4A state meet Friday night as the Papermakers won their second consecutive state crown by a nearly a five-point margin.

Their score, 184.825, is the third-highest total posted at a state meet in any classification since the scoring system was adopted in 1979.

“It was a blast,” fifth-year Camas coach Carol Willson said. “Every kid hit (their routines), 24 of 24. Zero falls.”

Woodinville, edged by Camas by 1.075 points last year, again placed second with a score of 179.85 at Sammamish High School, followed by Newport (176.2) and Mead of Spokane (172.45).

“For us, tonight this was a fight for second,” said Kathie Koch, who guided Woodinville to four straight Class 4A titles 2014-17. “There have been many years when many people have said that about us, and it was our turn this time to fight for second. We’re still thrilled to be here and compete so well.”

At the team hotel Friday morning, Willson prepped her squad by giving them capes.

“Then we read them this ditty about getting their superhero poses on and fighting for everything — stay on, never let go, and fight to the end.

“I thought they were going to go, ‘Oh, Carol.’ But it went over super well. And at the gym they rocked it.”

Newport coach Stacy Rendon could not help but admire the skills Camas displayed. “They’re gorgeous,” she said. “Our girls gave it their all and did wonderfully. I’m thrilled. But they’re perfect.”

Camas sophomore Shea McGee won the all-around title with a personal-best score of 38.175, wowing the crowd with a highflying Yurchenko pike that earned a 9.75 on the vault. McGee is one of four Camas gymnasts who trains year-round as a club gymnast while also competing for her high school.

“I put a lot of hard work and dedication into my practices, and I try to keep that edge when I’m in meets,” she said.

Puyallup’s Rylye Anderson took second in all-around (37.7), followed by Ellie Mann of Woodinville (37.45), Kentwood’s Ashley Yang (37.25) and Hailey Kunimura of Auburn Riverside (37.025).

Earlier, in the Class 3A/2A individual finals, sophomore Lianne Kistler of Ballard won two state titles, winning on vault (9.475) and bars (9.6). She is Ballard’s first gymnast to win an individual event championship.

Kistler rose to level 8 as a club gymnast before committing to high school. “I really didn’t know any of the other girls in club, and it’s been cool becoming friends with the girls on our team,” said Kistler, who finished third in Thursday night’s all-around finals.

“She’s super consistent,” said coach Stephanie Gundel, who has guided Ballard to three state appearances in the past four seasons. “But this year her vault has been so beautiful. All the other coaches tell me how much they like her vault (a pike Tsukahara). She upgraded it from the tuck version last year, and she does it so well.”

Columbia River senior Grace Gordon won the beam title (9.625). Abigail Winstead, a senior from Kamiakin of Kennewick, claimed the floor crown (9.7).

Junior Sydney Griswold of Sammamish, who won the all-around title as a freshman, placed second on bars (9.55) and floor (9.6), and she took third on vault (9.4).

“I’m happy with my performance,” she said. “I gave it my best. I can’t control the outcome, but I can control the performance, and I’m happy about my performances.”

Lake Washington freshman Laly Noriega finished second on vault (9.425) and freshman teammate Ellery Gilmer tied for second on floor (9.55). Coach Katie Perrigoue has seven freshmen on her 12-gymnast state roster. “Our future looks pretty good,” she said.

Allison Lofquist of Juanita tied Kistler for third on floor (9.55) and placed fifth on vault (9.225). SiQi Talley of Bainbridge took fourth on bars (9.425), followed by Cait McNeill of Class 3A team champion Holy Names (9.4).