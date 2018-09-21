The Oregon commit threw for 282 yards as the Wildcats avenged a blowout loss to the Falcons last year, winning 27-17.

Cale Millen has no problem admitting he was looking forward to Friday’s matchup with Woodinville.

When you’re a heralded quarterback and get humbled in a 31-point loss as Millen’s Mount Si team was last season, you circle the rematch. And you aim to change the outcome.

Millen, an Oregon commit, threw four touchdown passes to lead the Wildcats to a 27-17 home win against the Falcons in a KingCo 4A opener.

“They smoked us last year, so we wanted to come out hot,” Millen said. “We’re definitely making a statement this year and want to keep rolling. But we’re going to take it week by week and try to make a deep run.”

Millen was 25 of 39 passing against Woodinville for 282 yards with two interceptions. The junior had to do most of the work with favorite receiver Jonny Barrett bottled up by the Falcons’ defense. Barrett was limited to 53 yards on four catches with one touchdown.

Facing single-coverage, Wildcats junior Brayden Holt and senior Andrew Mostofi made big plays. The former caught a 41-yard touchdown pass with 9:21 left in the first quarter to get Mount Si on the board first.

Woodinville, which is sixth in The Seattle Times’ rankings for Class 4A, settled into the game by forcing No. 2 Mount Si (4-0) to punt twice and collecting an interception by junior Blake Glessner.

The two-way player put the Falcons on the board with a 28-yard field goal to close the opening quarter with Mount Si leading 7-3.

The Falcons (3-1) has an entirely new offensive lineup this season from the team that finished second in state. It showed as Woodinville struggled to move the ball. Glessner also made field goals of 45 and 29 yards on the rainy night to keep the Falcons within reach.

“He’s been doing that for two years now,” Woodinville coach Wayne Maxwell said of his kicker. “He was money all last year and is the same guy this year. And he’s doing a great job of playing cornerback. … We had our struggles, but we’ll get that taken care of, and I’m looking forward to the rest of our year.”

Millen’s 5-yard touchdown pass to Mostofi gave Mount Si a 27-9 lead late in the fourth quarter. Woodinville quarterback Noah Stifle followed with a 70-yard touchdown pass to senior Nolan Downs to whittle the deficit to 10 points.

But the Falcons ran out of time, a final drive at Mount Si’s 39-yard line ended in an incomplete pass with one second left.

“We knew Woodinville was young, but it’s a good program and they’re coached well,” Mount Si coach Charlie Kinnune said. “They’ve had three weeks to work out their (inexperience), so that wasn’t an issue. They were tough and it was a battle. Jonny was covered well, so Andrew and Colby (Botten) and Brayden had to step up and they did. It was a great challenge.”