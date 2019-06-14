Brian Smith, who has been an Assistant Executive Director at the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association since 2011, has been hired to be the Athletic and Activities Director of the Kent School District.

The hiring was announced in an email Friday from Superintendent Calvin Watts.

Smith replaces AD Dave Lutes, who retired last week after holding the job for 29 years. Lutes was with the school district since 1977.

Before going to the WIAA, Smith was the athletic director at the Bellingham High School for six years.

Smith is the second assistant executive director to leave the WIAA this month. John Miller announced earlier this month he was retiring. ScorebookLive.com reported Friday that Wenatchee High School Dean of Students BJ Kuntz, who played volleyball at Gonzaga, will replace Miller.

The WIAA is also in the middle of a transition at the top as Executive Director Mike Colbrese is retiring at the end of the summer, and Assistant Superintendent of Vancouver Public Schools Mick Hoffman is replacing him.