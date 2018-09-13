Assistant coach JayVon Nickens will act as interim coach this season.

Here’s the statement from Garfield:

Brandon Roy, Garfield Head Basketball Coach, has stepped aside for the 2018-19 basketball season. The program’s Assistant Coach, JayVon Nickens, will step in as interim Head coach during his absence. Coach Roy recognizes the importance of the Bulldog’s Basketball program to the student athletes, families, community, and fans, though stepping away from day to day operations, he will remain involved returning to lead the program for the 2019-20 season.

This story will be updated.