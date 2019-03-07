Roy has a 57-1 career coaching record and won a national coach of the year award in 2017. He has not disclosed why he stepped away for the 2018-19 season.

Brandon Roy, the former NBA and University of Washington star, is back as Garfield boys basketball coach, the school confirmed this week.

JayVon Nickens, who was part of Roy’s coaching staff the past two years, served as interim coach for the Bulldogs this season. Garfield finished 15-8 and did not qualify for the Class 3A state tournament for the first time since 2010. The Bulldogs had a seven-game win streak, defeating eventual state champion O’Dea 64-56 in January for a signature win.

Roy didn’t coach the 2018-19 season and did not disclose his reason for stepping away. He wasn’t available for immediate comment regarding his return Thursday.

Roy has a 57-1 record over two seasons as coach at Garfield and Nathan Hale (2017-18). He was named Naismith National Coach of the Year in 2017.

Garfield won the 2018 state title under Roy with Nickens on his staff. The bulk the roster left for other schools as Roy announced his sabbatical. Tari Eason, who didn’t play a minute in the title game, transferred to Federal Way and helped the Eagles place third in the Class 4A state tournament this month. Senior forward Jamon Kemp, son of Sonics legend Shawn, and junior guard MarJon Beauchamp, transferred to Rainier Beach, which placed fifth at state.

Senior guard PJ Fuller played for a prep school in Nevada, and senior forward Jorell Saterfield moved to New Mexico.

Nickens is expected to return as an assistant coach but Marvin Hall, who was also part of Roy’s staff the past two seasons, will remain in his role as Garfield girls basketball coach.

Hall was named the Metro League’s girls Coach of the Year and led Garfield (23-4) to a fifth-place finish in the Class 3A girls state tournament.