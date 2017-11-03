One poll has the Bulldogs ranked No. 10 in the nation four weeks before the season tips off in Washington.

Brandon Roy’s return to his alma mater Garfield has some people excited.

Roy’s Bulldogs are ranked among the top boys basketball teams in the nation in two preseason polls.

FloHoops.com, which ranked Nathan Hale No. 2 in the nation at the end of last season, ranks Garfield No. 10 in its preseason Top 25.

“Garfield added a lot of talent in 2018 forward Ed Chang, 2019 prospects Pierre Cockrell and Jaden McDaniels, and 2020 guard MarJon Beauchamp,” the website said.

The site also gave some bulletin board material for Rainier Beach, saying “This team, which has a lot of size and length, should have no problem in the Seattle Metro League, especially with Roy at the helm.”

Maxpreps.com ranked Garfield No. 25 in its preseason poll.

Roy guided Nathan Hale to a a No. 1 ranking in four of seven national polls last year and earned the Naismith coach of the year in his only season with the Raiders.