Cronk won the Class 4A high jump championship with a leap of 6 feet, 9 inches, but came up well short of the state record of 7-4½ set by Franklin’s Rick Noji in 1984.

TACOMA — Sometimes in track and field, because athletes are chasing records and marks as much as they are trying to win, a victory isn’t quite as sweet. That was the case Saturday for Kent­ridge senior Tyler Cronk.

Cronk won the Class 4A high-jump championship with a leap of 6 feet, 9 inches, but came up well short of the state record of 7-4½ set by Franklin’s Rick Noji in 1984. Cronk has made no secret that breaking Noji’s record has been a goal of his for quite some time.

As a sophomore, Cronk was jumping only 6-5, but this year he set a personal best of 7-3 and was the only one in the state to surpass 7 feet this season.

“It took a lot of hard work, a lot of lifting and stuff,” Cronk said. “I was able to be determined to try and go for the state record today, but I didn’t get a chance to. It felt good, working hard, having a good coach and a good family. To be able to be here now, it’s an honor.”

Though Cronk didn’t set the record, he did repeat as the state champion. He won the event last year with a leap of 7-2.

“It feels good,” Cronk said. “Going to win, I don’t just jump for myself, I jump for my family and my school. It feels good to be able to hold my title in the high jump.”

Cronk will continue his track and field career at Saint Martin’s University in Lacey starting this fall.

Jackson’s Arias wins 4A 400

After finishing second in the Class 4A 400-meter final as a junior, Jackson senior Daniel Arias went out on top as a senior, winning the state title Saturday in 49.02 seconds.

“It feels really good,” Arias said. “I’ve worked all season for this.”

Arias said that finishing second last season proved to be a major incentive for him to win the title as a senior.

“It motivated me all the way,” Arias said. “I wasn’t happy coming in second last year, so I put in way more work and put in a lot of offseason work. I just had a clear mindset to just take first this year. With a lot of hard work, I accomplished my goals.”

Arias, who also was a standout wide receiver for the Timberwolves, is headed to the University of Colorado in the fall on a football scholarship.

Notes

•For the first time in state history, four teams tied for the 4A boys championship. Bothell, Issaquah, Camas and Chiawana all tied for the title with 37 points.

• A good side note would also be that Walla Walla finished fifth, just a half-point behind with 36½ points.

• Gig Harbor won the Class 3A team title and Cheney won the Class 2A title for a second consecutive year.

• Lincoln senior James Mwaura won the 3A boys 3,200 for the second consecutive year. Mwaura finished in 8:46.87, setting a state-meet record and the top time in the nation this season.

• West Seattle senior Cass Elliot won his second consecutive championship in the 300 hurdles. Elliot finished in 37.68, which was just short of the state-meet record of 37.61 he set last year when he won the title. Elliot placed second in the event as a sophomore.

• Issaquah senior Joey Jensen won his second state title of the weekend, finishing first in the boys 4A discus with a throw of 190-5, just four inches short of matching the state-meet record. Jensen won the shot put Thursday.

• Chief Sealth senior Elijah Jackson won the 3A long jump at 23-1. Jackson was ranked No. 1 coming into the event with a season best of 23-6.

• Ballard senior Chad Cohen won the 3A boys pole vault at 15-0.

• The Federal Way boys 400 relay team, which includes senior Eric Jones, sophomore Anthony Frazier and juniors Anthony Davis and Marcus Eubanks, won the 4A state title in 41.90.

• Ridgefield sophomore Trey Knight won his second state title, taking the 2A discus in 176-10.