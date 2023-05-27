TACOMA — A year ago, The Federal Way boys track and field team led the Class 4A team competition with just one event remaining at the state meet. But the Eagles didn’t have an entry in the 4×400 relay, while Lake Stevens did, and the Vikings passed the Eagles for the title.

Federal Way made sure there was no such drama this year. Thanks in large part to a stellar performance by three of its jumpers, the Eagles already had the championship locked up before the final event of the day at Mount Tahoma High School.

The Eagles had two of the top three finishers in the high jump, three of the top four finishers in the long jump and the top three finishers in the triple jump, accounting for 60.5 of their 79.5 points. Lake Stevens finished second with 63.

Roman Hutchinson finished first in the long jump and the triple jump. Jaylon Jenkins finished first in the high jump and fourth in the long jump, Julian Gene Fortin finished third in the triple jump and tied for third in the high jump, and Andre Jordan added a third-place finish in the long jump. Hutchinson, Jenkins, Fortin and Jordan are all seniors.

“It was pretty cool to have them finish their high-school careers on such a high note,” Federal Way co-coach Quinn Gillis said. “Some of them, in football or basketball, didn’t do as well as they wanted to, but coming to a sport like track and field where their talents can be on full display and to end their career with a state championship, it’s pretty special.”

Hutchinson finished with a mark of 47 feet, 7.25 inches in the triple jump and 23-9 in the long jump. He edged Curtis’ Titus Morris, who had a personal-best of 23-8.75.

Advertising

“Roman is the type of kid that you could put him in any sport and he would do well,” Gillis said. “He’s very flexible with how he approaches his individual competitions. Once he starts into something, he really knows how to adapt that sport. I have no doubt that if he played ice hockey, he would be the best player out there. That’s the type of kid that he is.”

The Eagles’ other co-coach, Marcus Yzaguirre, said success started in practice for his four leapers.

“From the inception, they were just so excited and having so much fun with it,” he said. “Really they were just out there jumping to compete with each other and have fun.”

Hutchinson also credited practice with sparking the championship run.

“Since we are so competitive, we just put in a lot of work in practice,” Hutchinson said. “That made it easy to translate to the track.”

It may have started in practice, but practice has been a challenge for the Eagles all season. Federal Way Memorial Stadium is being rebuilt, so the team was forced to practice on a 110-meter straight away of track material three days a week and were grateful to practice the other two days a week at Decatur High School.

Notes