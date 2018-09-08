Christian Galvan rushed for 247 yards and four touchdowns as the Cougars knocked off the No. 7 Lancers.

Turns outs it was never about stopping Kennedy Catholic sophomore quarterback Sam Huard.

It was more about outdo and outduel.

Bothell, led by junior Christian Galvan’s 247 yards rushing and four touchdowns, had more answers than questions and was more than up to the task against the seventh-ranked Lancers, piling on early and late for a 59-41 triumph on Saturday night in a nonleague game at Pop Keeney Stadium.

The Cougars (2-0) bottled up Huard from the start and only let him find a rhythm for a pair of second-

quarter scores. The Lancers’ quarterback was coming off a 10-touchdown pass performance in Week 1, tying a state record.

Missed opportunities and a gambling mentality got Kennedy behind quickly.

“To win a game on the road against a KingCo 4A team, you’ve got to get some breaks, play good on defense and you’ve got to stop the run,” Kennedy Catholic coach Sheldon Cross said. “And you’ve got to capitalize early and you’ve got to have confidence. We couldn’t do that.

“It’s no secret our offense has to stay on the field. Our philosophy is we’ve got to make things happen.”

The Blue Train was rolling on offense, scoring on its first four possessions. They built a 43-12 lead by the 1:11 mark of the third quarter and coasted home.

“We were thrilled about (playing) this game,” Galvan said. “Sam’s a great quarterback, and I play with him in the offseason (at Ford Sports). We just came out prepared tonight and our line killed it.”

Bothell scored 28 points off four failed fourth-down attempts by Kennedy in the first half, all in their own territory.

“You could see that we’re a team of runs,” Cross said. “We’re like the Golden State Warriors. Part of our DNA is to shoot threes and to get going and to press. You have to speed things up and get going. We have to do that. It did hurt us (in the first half).”

Cougars coach Tom Bainter wasn’t thrilled with two turnovers, some dropped passes and what he labeled as poor tackling.

“We just did our own thing and at times we did it well,” Bainter said. “We’ve got some things to work on.”

Bothell senior receiver Riley Morrison finished with six catches for 74 yards and had three TDs, two receiving and one rushing. Galvan was the Cougars’ workhorse, carrying the ball 30 times and he finished with 326 all-purpose yards.

After an unsettled first quarter, Huard got going to finish with 447 yards on 34-of-50 passing, two TDs and one interception.